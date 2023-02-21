ROCKDALE — In a game dictated by pressure defense, the Rudder Rangers forced the turnovers that mattered most in rolling to a 68-53 victory over Killeen Shoemaker in Class 5A boys basketball bi-district action Tuesday night.

Rudder trailed 33-32 at halftime but opened the second half with an 10-2 run that seemingly put the Rangers (31-5) in total control. But after stretching their lead to 55-43 early in the fourth quarter, the Rangers got sloppy and allowed Shoemaker to pull within 55-49 with 4 minutes, 8 seconds left. And it could have been closer because the Grey Wolves missed three free throws.

“Sometimes we can’t stand prosperity, but I like the prosperity at the end of the game,” Rudder coach Mike Carrabine said.

That prosperity came in the form of three straight layups off turnovers as the District 21-5A co-champions pushed the lead back to 61-49 in less than a minute, forcing Shoemaker to take a timeout.

Shoemaker freshman D’Anthony Moore scored to pull his team within 10 points, but Rudder answered with seven straight points.

Both teams were good at forcing turnovers, but Rudder made them count more, scoring 32 points off 21 Shoemaker mistakes, while the Grey Wolves could get only nine points off 21 Rudder turnovers.

Shoemaker was the slightly better team in the first half, but Rudder opened the second half with a 10-2 run bookended by baskets off turnovers. Senior Trey Bradford hit a 3-pointer from the baseline to give Rudder the lead for good, and sophomore Randon Cooks capped the spurt with a layup via a pass from Bradford for a 43-35 lead.

“The last several games we came out good at halftime, knowing we could have played a lot better,” Carrabine said. “We muscled down on defense and run more on offense. We were just letting them get too many easy shots in the lane in the first half.”

Rudder’s defense picked up with 6-foot-5 senior Kevin Holmes getting a few blocks along with his game-high 24 points and game-high nine rebounds. Bradford added 15 points.

Moore had a great all-around game for Shoemaker with 21 points.

Rudder advances to play Austin LBJ at 7 p.m. Thursday in Giddings.

Rudder 68, Killeen Shoemaker 53

(Numbers after names indicate field goals made, free throws made-attempted, fouls, points.)

KILLEEN SHOEMAKER (14-22, 9-5 in 22-5A) — D’Anthony Moore 9 6-12 0 21; Isaac Hawthorne 1 0-2 0 3; Darius Davis 3 2-2 0 8; Jaymes Brown-Peterson 1 0-0 4 3; Gregory Dumas 0 2-2 1 2; Khalif Richardson 0 1-2 1 1; Travonne Woodley 5 1-1 4 11; Beres Henry George 0 0-0 2 0. TOTALS: 19 12-21 12 53

RUDDER (31-5, 12-2 in 21-5A) — Kentun King 0 0-0 1 0; Daniel Price 4 0-1 4 8; Landon Heslip 4 0-0 1 9; Randon Cooks 3 0-0 2 6; Brandon Cooks 1 0-0 3 2; Trey Bradford 6 2-3 2 15; Kevin Holmes 7 9-11 1 24; Jaquise Martin 2 0-0 4 4. TOTALS: 27 11-15 18 68.

Shoemaker;16;17;7;13;—53

Rudder;15;17;19;17;—68

Turnovers: Shoemaker 21 for 32 Rudder points; Rudder 21 for 9 Shoemaker points

Rebounds: Shoemaker 25 (Woodley 7, Brown-Peterson 6, Dumas 4); Rudder 26 (Holmes 9, Heslip 5, Price 4)

FG shooting: Shoemaker 19-54 (35.2%); Rudder 27-49 (55.1%)

3-point shooting: Shoemaker 3-12 (25.0%); Rudder 3-13 (23.1%)