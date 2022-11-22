 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rudder boys basketball team tops Elgin on road

ELGIN — Rudder’s Kevin Holmes cored 17 points, and Kentun King added 11 as the Rangers ran past Elgin 54-29 on Tuesday in nonconference boys basketball play.

Landon Heslip and Brandon Cooks each scored seven points for Rudder (3-0).

Elgin won the JV game 46-32, while Rudder won the freshman game 38-34.

The Rangers will host No. 10 Lufkin at 6:30 p.m. next Tuesday.

Rudder 54, Elgin 29

RUDDER (3-0) — Kevin Holmes 17, Kentun King 11, Landon Heslip 7, Brandon Cooks 7, Trey Bradford 4, Kwinton Wilson 3, Dorian Augusta 3, Kethan Robinson 2.

ELGIN (0-3) — Don Williams 8, Marcus Garvey 6, Josh Groban 6, Joe Lewis 3, Brad Hitchcock 3, Jacob Dylan 3.

Rudder 9 15 19 11—54

Elgin 4 5 8 12—29

JV: Elgin 46-32

Freshman: Rudder 38-34

Next: Rudder hosts No. 10 Lufkin, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday

