Rudder boys basketball team tops Elgin on road

ELGIN — Rudder’s Kevin Holmes cored 17 points, and Kentun King added 11 as the Rangers ran past Elgin 54-29 on Tuesday in nonconference boys basketball play.
Landon Heslip and Brandon Cooks each scored seven points for Rudder (3-0).
Elgin won the JV game 46-32, while Rudder won the freshman game 38-34.
The Rangers will host No. 10 Lufkin at 6:30 p.m. next Tuesday.
Rudder 54, Elgin 29
RUDDER (3-0) — Kevin Holmes 17, Kentun King 11, Landon Heslip 7, Brandon Cooks 7, Trey Bradford 4, Kwinton Wilson 3, Dorian Augusta 3, Kethan Robinson 2.
ELGIN (0-3) — Don Williams 8, Marcus Garvey 6, Josh Groban 6, Joe Lewis 3, Brad Hitchcock 3, Jacob Dylan 3.
Rudder 9 15 19 11—54
Elgin 4 5 8 12—29
JV: Elgin 46-32
Freshman: Rudder 38-34
Next: Rudder hosts No. 10 Lufkin, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday