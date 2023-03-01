Rudder (33-5) will play third-ranked Fort Bend Marshall (34-3) at 6 p.m. Friday in the Class 5A Region III boys basketball semifinals at the Berry Center in Cypress. Second-ranked Killeen Ellison (35-3) will play 16th-ranked Port Arthur Memorial (30-8) at 8 p.m. in the other semifinal with the winners meeting at 2 p.m. Saturday.