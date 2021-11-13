 Skip to main content
Rudder boys basketball team surges past Montgomery in fourth quarter
Rudder boys basketball team surges past Montgomery in fourth quarter

Trailing by 7 entering the final quarter, the Rudder boys basketball team rallied for a 67-60 victory over Montgomery to open the season Saturday at The Armory.

Kevin Holmes led Rudder with 25 points, while Robert McGee had 17 and Landon Heslip 13.

The Rangers will play at Houston North Forest at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Rudder 67, Montgomery 60

MONTGOMERY (0-1) — Thomas Halter 17, Jimmy Kime 12, Hugh Hefner 11, Lou Miregi 7, Doug McCarter 5, Oren Artis 4, David Waller 2, Jason Haneline 1, Doug Sykes 1.

RUDDER (1-0) — Kevin Holmes 25, Robert McGee 17, Landon Heslip 13, Ethan Meaux 6, Darrius Tates 6.

Montgomery 11 16 19 14 — 60

Rudder 10 12 17 28—67

JV: Montgomery won 60-43

Freshman: Montgomery won 59-35

Next: Rudder at Houston North Forest, 7 p.m. Tuesday

