 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rudder boys basketball team splits two more games at Austin tournament
0 comments

Rudder boys basketball team splits two more games at Austin tournament

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

AUSTIN — The Rudder boys basketball team beat Austin Crockett 63-24 and lost to Round Rock Westwood 53-41 on Friday at the Austin tournament, putting the Rangers’ record at the event at 2-2.

Robert McGee led Rudder (4-2) with 16 points against Crockett, while Jeremiah Johnson had 12 against Westwood.

The Rangers will wrap up play at the tournament against Burnet at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

Rudder 63, Austin Crockett 24

RUDDER (4-1) — Robert McGee 16, Jeremiah Johnson 10, Daniel Price 7, Landon Heslip 6, Ty Mosley 6, Victor Grear-Brazil 6, Kevin Holmes 6, Ethan Meaux 4, Darrius Tates 2.

AUSTIN CROCKETT (0-5) — Jayden Caballero 7, Michael Newton 6, Xavier Chapa 4, James Harper 3, Niraj Adhikari 2, Jamari Wilson 2.

Rudder 20 17 13 13 — 63

Austin Crockett 6 5 4 9 — 24

Round Rock Westwood 53, Rudder 41

RUDDER (4-2) — Jeremiah Johnson 12, Kevin Holmes 10, Landon Heslip 7, Victor Grear-Brazell 6, Robert McGee 4, Ty Mosley 2.

WESTWOOD (4-1) — Zach Engels 16, Henry Chuo 8, Gabe Part 6, Carson King 6, Skye Drechler 5, Erik Cadar 4, Josh Choy 4, Karsten Bresser 4,.

Rudder 10 12 12 7 — 41

Westwood 13 13 13 14 — 53

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Media Availability: Buzz Williams

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert