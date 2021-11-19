Rudder boys basketball team splits two more games at Austin tournament

AUSTIN — The Rudder boys basketball team beat Austin Crockett 63-24 and lost to Round Rock Westwood 53-41 on Friday at the Austin tournament, putting the Rangers’ record at the event at 2-2.
Robert McGee led Rudder (4-2) with 16 points against Crockett, while Jeremiah Johnson had 12 against Westwood.
The Rangers will wrap up play at the tournament against Burnet at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.
Rudder 63, Austin Crockett 24
RUDDER (4-1) — Robert McGee 16, Jeremiah Johnson 10, Daniel Price 7, Landon Heslip 6, Ty Mosley 6, Victor Grear-Brazil 6, Kevin Holmes 6, Ethan Meaux 4, Darrius Tates 2.
AUSTIN CROCKETT (0-5) — Jayden Caballero 7, Michael Newton 6, Xavier Chapa 4, James Harper 3, Niraj Adhikari 2, Jamari Wilson 2.
Rudder 20 17 13 13 — 63
Austin Crockett 6 5 4 9 — 24
Round Rock Westwood 53, Rudder 41
RUDDER (4-2) — Jeremiah Johnson 12, Kevin Holmes 10, Landon Heslip 7, Victor Grear-Brazell 6, Robert McGee 4, Ty Mosley 2.