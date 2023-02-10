The Rudder boys basketball team and its fans celebrated their seniors all night long Friday at The Armory.

From a pregame ceremony to starting and ending the game on the court together, it was a memorable home finale for the Ranger seniors as Rudder cruised to a 64-49 victory over Montgomery to stay tied atop the District 21-5A standings.

“Any success we’ve had this year was because of those five seniors because they really were the heart and soul of our team,” Rudder head coach Mike Carrabine said. “It was cool they get to go out in their last home game like that.”

The Rangers (29-5, 11-2) celebrated seniors Trey Bradford, Kevin Holmes, Kentun King, Daniel Price and Landon Heslip before the game as they were each introduced to the fans with their families by their side. They then took photos with Carrabine at midcourt.

The celebration continued into the game as all five started. They also ended the game as a group as Carrabine subbed all five out with 1:08 left in the fourth quarter and Rudder leading 64-47.

The crowd gave the five seniors a big round of applause as they exited in front of the home fans one final time.

“Some of the seniors may have more points or more rebounds or whatever, but as a collective group, they’re why we had any success,” Carrabine said. “I just thought it was proper to take them all out together, because the fifth senior that scored the least or the most, they’re all very important to this team and the success we’ve had.”

With a fired up home crowd, the Rangers wasted little time in establishing the pace. Rudder opened with a 3-pointer from Price and was off to the races, building a 12-7 lead to end the first quarter.

The Rangers never trailed, and in the second quarter, sophomore Jaquise Martin helped lead them on a 10-0 run to put them up by double-digits for good.

Martin kicked off the run off with a layup while drawing a foul. He made the free throw for a three-point play and followed that up with a nearly identical play on Rudder’s next possession with another basket for five points in 13 seconds.

Sophomore Randon Cooks later hit a 3-pointer and Holmes had a steal and basket to cap the run and put Rudder up 31-13 with 2:16 until halftime.

“He’s not tall, but he’s strong,” Carrabine said of Martin. “He’s good around the basket. He goes and gets the ball. He just goes it and gets it. I think that helps him on the gridiron and certainly helps him here too. We’re excited to have him for sure. Him and the twins [Randon and Brandon Cooks] are the only sophomores, so we’re pretty excited about that.”

Rudder went into the half up 31-17, and the second half was more of the same as Rudder did enough to stay in front of the Bears (13-18, 5-8). The Rangers led 47-33 at the end of the third quarter and carried that momentum into the fourth in a bounceback victory.

The Rangers were coming off a 55-48 loss at home to Montgomery Lake Creek on Tuesday, but Carrabine knew his players were ready to make amends Friday.

“We’ve only lost five times, so each of the five, we’ve responded pretty well to them,” Carrabine said. “I really didn’t have much of a doubt that they would tonight, and I’m glad that they did.”

Rudder hits the road on Tuesday for its regular season finale against Magnolia West at 6:30 p.m. The Rangers can earn a share of the 21-5A title with a win or the outright title with a win and an A&M Consolidated loss at Brenham. Consol (23-8, 11-2) beat Magnolia West 62-55 on Friday to stay tied with Rudder, while West (19-7, 10-3) fell out of what had been a three-way tie for first.

“It’s going to be a dogfight,” Carrabine said. “We beat them by a point here. I expect it to just be a knockdown dragout, and I’m kind of excited about those games. If you as a player can’t get fired up for a game like that then you’re not playing the correct sport. I expect it to be high intensity. It’s their last game.”

Rudder 64, Montgomery 49

MONTGOMERY (13-18, 5-8) — Reggie Williams 5, Josh Clements 1, Lance Sykes 2, Zach McCarter 3, Noah Stull 25, RJ Kime 13.

RUDDER (29-5, 11-2) — Kentun King 4, Daniel Price 9, Landon Heslip 10, Randon Cooks 6, Kevin Holmes 22, Jaquise Martin 11, Kayden Holmes 2.

Montgomery;7;10;16;16;—;49

Rudder;12;19;16;17;—;64