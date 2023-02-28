CAMERON — The Pflugerville Connally boys basketball team ended warmups with a drill in which all 15 players hit the floor simultaneously several times, pounding both hands on the floor, shouting “Defense!”

It was eye-catching but paled in comparison to the defense played by the Rudder Rangers, who rode their relentless pressure to a 70-59 victory in the Class 5A regional quarterfinals Tuesday night at Yoe Gym.

Rudder (33-5) advances to the regional tournament at the Berry Center in Cypress where on Friday the Rangers will play third-ranked Fort Bend Marshall, which advanced with a 90-69 victory over Houston Madison.

Rudder was primed for the tip against Connally (27-10). The Rangers scored the first six points en route to a 25-9 lead. Rudder forced seven turnovers that it converted into 15 points over that stretch, hitting two 3-pointers after Connally mistakes and adding a three-point play after another.

It was reminiscent of the defensive start the Rangers had in their 57-53 area victory over Austin LBJ when Rudder slugged its way to a 12-4 lead.

“The difference [this time] was we actually scored,” Rudder coach Mike Carrabine said. “Our defense was fantastic to start both games. We came out of the shoot scoring [tonight], where we didn’t do it as much in the last game at the start.”

Rudder hit 10 of 15 field goals in the first quarter, and most of its misses turned into positives. Senior Landon Helsip hit a 3-pointer for a 15-4 lead after the Rangers had two offensive rebounds. Senior Daniel Price made it 18-4 on a three-point play after another offensive board. That capped a 10-0 run that started with senior Trey Bradford hitting an 8-foot jumper and Price scoring off a steal by Bradford.

“We came out flat,” Connally coach John Howie said. “We haven’t played a team with that kind of speed and athleticism since Dallas Carter, and that’s been awhile.”

Along with shooting well to start, Rudder handled the ball well. The Rangers stretched their lead to 34-14 midway through the second quarter on back back-to-back baskets by senior Kevin Holmes.

The Cougars, District 23-5A champions, showed life with a 10-0 run in which sophomore Mekhai Bryant scored six points as the Rangers had four turnovers. Rudder seemingly scored the last bucket of the first half on a baseline drive by Price, but the 6-foot-5 Bryant answered to cut Rudder’s lead to 38-26.

“They are super athletic,” Carrabine said. “[Bryant] I’m sure is their district MVP. He’s only a sophomore. They have some shooters. We did a great job closing out on their shooters. They shoot the 3-ball extremely well, and they didn’t make too many tonight.”

Rudder kept its momentum in the second half via key offensive rebounds and free-throw shooting.

The Cougars pulled within 57-51 with 4:44 left on back-to-back baskets by sophomore Joshua Doe. Landon Heslip hit two free throws to push the lead back to eight, and after Bryant made it a six-point game by scoring off a rebound, the 5-foot-11 Heslip did as well for a 61-53 Rudder lead. Heslip added two more free throws after a Connally miss, and Rudder wrapped up the game with Holmes scoring off a turnover with 1:53 left for a commanding 65-53 lead.

The 6-5 Holmes had 23 points and 10 rebounds. He was big in the second half with 15 points, despite Connally trying to take him away.

“I just do what I do all the time. I just keep playing,” Holmes said. “I don’t worry about any of that stuff. The game just comes to me.”

Price added 14 points and nine rebounds, many on the offensive end.

“Daniel Price has done that all year,” Carrabine said. “He’s not big at all, and he’s skinny, but he always seems to be at the right place at the right time.”

Price helped key the start with a team-high eight points in the first quarter.

“We’re always going to try harder than the other team,” Price said.

Rudder had at least 13 second-chance points. It also hit 11 of 12 free throws in the fourth quarter.

“They made the hustle plays they needed to, getting the loose balls, the 50-50 balls coaches talk about all the time,” Howie said. “And those little putbacks under the paint were killers for us. We could never get our momentum for two or three possessions in a row.”

Heslip had 16 points and nine rebounds, and sophomore Jaquise Martin added eight points. Bryant matched Holmes’ 23 points along with a game-high 12 rebounds.

Rudder 70, Pflugerville Connally 69

(Numbers after names indicate field goals made, free throws made-attempted, fouls, points.)

PFLUGERVILLE CONNALLY (27-10, 13-1 in 23-5A) — Kendal White 3 0-0 4 6; Jordan Wright 3 1-2 3 8; Brian Phelps 3 1-2 4 7; Jonas Mendez 0 3-4 0 3; Joshua Doe 2 0-0 4 4; Mekhai Bryant 10 2-3 2 23; Jordan Lawrence 2 1-2 5 6; Isaiah Patrick 1 0-0 1 2. TOTALS: 24 8-13 23 59.

RUDDER (33-5, 12-2 in 21-5A) — Daniel Price 6 1-1 1 14; Landon Heslip 4 7-8 3 16; Randon Cooks 0 0-0 2 0; Brandon Cooks 1 0-1 0 2; Trey Bradford 2 1-2 3 5; Kevin Holmes 9 5-5 1 23; Jaquise Martin 4 0-1 2 8; Dorian Augusta 0 2-2 0 0. TOTALS: 26 16-20 12 70.

Connally 9 17 16 17 — 59

Rudder 26 12 15 17 — 70

Turnovers: Connally 15 for 21 Rudder points; Rudder 14 for 18 Connally points

Rebounds: Connally 26 (Bryant 12, Lawrence 4); Rudder 33 (Holmes 10, Price 9, Heslip 7)

FG shooting: Connally 24-50 (48.0%); Rudder 26-55 (47.3%)

3-point shooting: Connally 3-15 (20.0%); Rudder 2-12 (16.7%)

GALLERY: Boys HS Basketball - Rudder vs Pflugerville Connally