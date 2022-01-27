Rudder boys basketball team returns after two-week hiatus, falls to Katy Jordan 75-65

Coming off a two-week hiatus, the Rudder boys basketball team was bound to show some rust in its first game back at The Armory.
Although it only took one half to get up to speed, the Rangers’ late comeback attempt wasn’t enough to override a stellar first half from Katy Jordan as the Knights won 75-65 on Thursday night in District 19-5A play.
“The kids gave an effort,” Rudder head coach Mike Carrabine said. “[Katy Jordan] is very talented. They have high basketball IQ, and our kids fought through that, so I was proud of that.”
Rudder (13-10, 3-5) got in a rhythm eventually, but it came too late as the Rangers had to battle against the clock after Katy Jordan took a 22-point lead at 57-35 with 1:45 left in the third quarter. Rudder gained some momentum as Jeremiah Johnson and Ryan Campbell partnered on a 6-0 run to end the period.
The Rangers began inching closer during the final period, but the Knights (17-9, 8-3) kept them at bay by spreading the ball and winning the battle in the paint. Defending the perimeter also continued to nag Rudder as Katy Jordan knocked down two 3-pointers for a 68-55 lead with 2:19 left. Katy Jordan hit 12 treys overall with Ethan Black making six for all 18 of his points.
“Without a doubt that was the best 3-point shooting team we’ve seen all year,” Carrabine said. “They had four guys make multiple 3s, so that adds up pretty quick.”
The Rangers’ had a promising 6-0 streak going with 3:20 left in the fourth quarter thanks to Johnson and Kevin Holmes, who scored both of his baskets off turnovers. But the Rangers sent Katy Jordan to the free-throw line five times in the final minute to try to catch up, and the Knights made enough foul shots to ice the victory.
Johnson scored Rudder’s final basket on a layup to get within 73-65 with 13.6 seconds left, then Katy Jordan’s Trevor Martz made two free throws to secure the win. Johnson scored 13 of 15 points in the second half to lead the Rangers.
“We didn’t want them to take the action to us,” Carrabine said of Rudder’s game plan. “That [got] us in the hole. They took the action to us, and we wanted to reverse that, get the ball up and get [baskets] prior to them getting their defense set, which allows us to do different things.”
Katy Jordan, which remains third in the district standings, went on a 7-2 run in the first three minutes of the game, scoring on a turnover and two fast breaks. Rudder got within two points when Johnson found Landon Heslip in the left corner for a 3-pointer, but the Knights nailed back-to-back 3s on their way to a 9-0 run for a 16-5 lead.
Katy Jordan’s early momentum included seven first-half 3-pointers and Black and Trae Gage each making three. The final 3-pointer came from Gage to give the Knights a 36-16 lead with 1:37 left in the second quarter. Rudder answered with its longest run of the half, a 5-0 streak led by Holmes and Zach Williams.
Thursday was Rudder’s first game back since beating Brenham 64-62 on Jan. 11. The team postponed its matchups with Jordan and College Station last week and returned to practice Monday. Thursday’s game was the start of five games in nine days for the Rangers.
“It’s hard to replicate game action in practice sometimes, and we hadn’t played in so long that in 16 days maybe we forgot how fast game action is,” Carrabine said. “... Once we got in the feel of things, we thought, well, we better go. It’s varsity basketball.”
The Rangers will host Magnolia West at 6:30 p.m. Friday, which will be another stiff test for Rudder. Magnolia West (11-11, 7-4) is fourth in the district standings and features sophomore shooting guard Brandon Beavers, who scored 16 points when the Mustangs beat Rudder 74-65 on Dec. 21 in Magnolia.
“They’re going to shoot a lot of 3s too,” Carrabine said. “They’re very patterned, very organized. They’re going to run their stuff. We’re glad we get them here.”
Katy Jordan 75, Rudder 65
KATY JORDAN (17-9, 8-3) — Ethan Black 18, Trevor Martz 17, Quinn Ford 9, Trae Gage 9, Shawn Mitchell 8, Jacob Ryan 8, Isiah Tchokonte 5.