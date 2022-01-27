Rudder boys basketball team returns after two-week hiatus, falls to Katy Jordan 75-65

The Rangers’ had a promising 6-0 streak going with 3:20 left in the fourth quarter thanks to Johnson and Kevin Holmes, who scored both of his baskets off turnovers. But the Rangers sent Katy Jordan to the free-throw line five times in the final minute to try to catch up, and the Knights made enough foul shots to ice the victory.

Johnson scored Rudder’s final basket on a layup to get within 73-65 with 13.6 seconds left, then Katy Jordan’s Trevor Martz made two free throws to secure the win. Johnson scored 13 of 15 points in the second half to lead the Rangers.

“We didn’t want them to take the action to us,” Carrabine said of Rudder’s game plan. “That [got] us in the hole. They took the action to us, and we wanted to reverse that, get the ball up and get [baskets] prior to them getting their defense set, which allows us to do different things.”

Katy Jordan, which remains third in the district standings, went on a 7-2 run in the first three minutes of the game, scoring on a turnover and two fast breaks. Rudder got within two points when Johnson found Landon Heslip in the left corner for a 3-pointer, but the Knights nailed back-to-back 3s on their way to a 9-0 run for a 16-5 lead.