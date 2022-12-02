Rudder boys basketball team reaches title game at Madisonville tournament

MADISONVILLE — The Rudder boys basketball team beat Buffalo 76-54 and Livingston 92-51 on Friday to reach the championship game at the Madisonville tournament.
Kevin Holmes scored 21 points, and Randon Cooks had 13 for Rudder (7-2) in the win over Buffalo. Against Livingston, Holmes scored 29, Landon Heslip 22 and Cooks 18 to lead the Rangers.
Rudder will play Madisonville for the tournament title at 3 p.m. Saturday.
Rudder 76, Buffalo 54
Madisonville Tournament
BUFFALO (0-7) — Mike Shannon 19, Luke McGill 18, Michael Brantley 9, Tom Pate 4, Taj Brooks 3, Luke May 1.
RUDDER (6-1) — Kevin Holmes 21, Randon Cooks 13, Kentun King 10, Jaquise Martin 8, Landon Heslip 8, Daniel Price 6, Trey Bradford 6, Brandon Cooks 4.
Buffalo 11 16 10 17 — 54
Rudder 19 23 23 11 — 76
Rudder 92, Livingston 51
RUDDER (7-1) — Kevin Holmes 29, Landon Heslip 22, Randon Cooks 18, Jaquise Martin 8, Kentun King 5, Brandon Cooks 5, Kwinton Wilson 3, Dorian Augusta 2.
LIVINGSTON (2-4) — Thomas Garner 17, Rob DeVault 9, Willie Randolph 7, Mike Fagan 6, Jermaine McNeal 4, Hal Waterkamp 3, Jimmy Randolph 3, Walter Bagony 2.
Rudder 26 27 17 22 — 92
Livingston 12 13 15 11 — 51
Next: Rudder vs. Madisonville, Madisonville tournament championship game, 3 p.m. Saturday