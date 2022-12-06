Rudder boys basketball team rallies past Temple

TEMPLE — Kevin Holmes scored 18 points, and Landon Heslip added 11 to help the Rudder boys basketball team top Temple 52-49 on Tuesday.

Rudder (9-1) trailed 40-34 entering the fourth quarter but rallied for the victory.

The Rangers will open play at the Taylor tournament against Manor New Tech at 10 a.m. and Taylor at 4 p.m. Thursday.

Rudder 52, Temple 49

RUDDER (9-1) — Kevin Holmes 18, Landon Heslip 11, Trey Bradford 8, Brandon Cooks 4, Daniel Price 4, Kentun King 3, Jaquise Martin 3, Randon Cooks 1.

TEMPLE (7-3) — Amaree Sewell 11, Jamarion Carlton 8, Daniel Green 6, Byron Collins 6, Houston Martin 6, J.D. Hall 6, Jaylon Hall 6.

Rudder 14 5 15 18 — 52

Temple 13 10 17 9 — 49

JV: Temple 43-40

Freshman A: Temple 56-42

Freshman B: Temple 41-37

Next: Rudder vs. Manor New Tech (10 a.m.) and Taylor (4 p.m.), Taylor tournament, Thursday