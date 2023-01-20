Rudder boys basketball team rallies for 62-61 win over Magnolia West

The Rudder Rangers boys basketball team had 13 seconds and the full length of the court to go to secure a 62-61 win over Magnolia West on Friday night in District 21-5A play at The Armory.

It took three separate inbound attempts, but the Rangers were able to eliminate those last few seconds off the clock to seal the victory.

“Sometimes you just got to gut it out,” Rudder head coach Mike Carrabine said. “The guys just kept battling. We executed our offense a little better. We were getting good looks, and they fouled us a lot, and we made enough free throws.”

Despite only being down one, Magnolia West (14-6, 5-2) didn’t attempt to foul in the final seconds as Rudder (24-4, 6-1) brought the ball up the court. Once crossing midcourt, Rudder senior forward Kevin Holmes tried to pass it to a teammate in the corner, but the pass was deflected out of bounds by the Mustangs.

Rudder’s Landon Heslip got the ensuing inbound pass from Randon Cooks before being doubled in the corner. Heslip tried to pass it to Holmes, and the ball began rolling around on the court. Rudder senior guard Daniel Price dove on it, which allowed the Rangers to call timeout with 0.5 seconds left.

“Some plays like that won’t show up in the stats, but coaches are really thankful for effort plays like that,” Carrabine said of Price’s dive.

Price finished the game with just six points, but Carrabine thought his effort throughout was crucial to the team’s success.

“I really thought Daniel Price gave us some great energy,” Carrabine said. “He was all over the floor, diving on things, got some key rebounds. He really gave us a big shot in the arm. It may not show in points, but he gave us a big boost. Hustle plays were really good.”

Following the timeout, all the Rangers needed to do was just toss it in successfully and let the buzzer sound. Senior guard Kentun King lobbed it over Mustang defenders and into the hands of Holmes as the buzzer and fans in attendance began making noise.

The Rangers trailed by seven with seven minutes left in the fourth quarter and had to scratch and claw their way back into the game.

Heslip led Rudder in scoring in the fourth with 10 of his game-high 26 points.

With 2:58 left, Rudder still trailed 57-52, but Price made a free throw to kick-start a 10-0 run. The Rangers took the lead for good on a corner 3-pointer by King to go ahead 60-57. The senior finished with 16 points.

“A big part of our offense is getting penetration and kicking to the corners,” Carrabine said. “So we practice corner jump shots every single day. I’d be a big hypocrite if I said [King] shouldn’t be taking that shot because we do that every single day. We don’t miss a single day of doing that. Driving and kicking to the corner. That’s what we practice. I’m glad what we practice worked.”

Holmes then finished the Rangers’ game-clinching run with a pair of free throws for a 62-57 lead.

The Mustangs ended the Rangers’ run with a free throw then hit a 3-pointer with 13 seconds left to make it a one-point game but couldn’t get closer.

With the win, Rudder is tied with A&M Consolidated (18-7, 6-1) for first place in 21-5A through the first half of district play.

Next up for the Rangers is an away game against Brenham at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

“I’ll take 6-1, 7-0 in the second round [of district],” Carrabine said. “The whole idea is just to get in [to the playoffs]. Being 6-1, that’s great. I would take that every year. I just told them in there it’s going to be a battle against everybody. [Magnolia West] beat Brenham by two. They beat College Station by one. They’re battles. I fully expect that going forward.”

Rudder 62, Magnolia West 61

MAGNOLIA WEST (14-6, 5-2) — John Coleman 1, Brandon Taylor 10, Eli Portalis 12, Xavier Portalis 12, Brandon Beavers 17, Brett Wright 1, James Ellwanger 6, Dylan Swearengin 2.

RUDDER (24-4, 6-1) — Kentun King 16, Daniel Price 6, Landon Heslip 26, Randon Cooks 2, Trey Bradford 1, Kevin Holmes 9, Jaquise Martin 2.

Magnolia West;12;18;15;16;—;61

Rudder;15;14;13;18;—;62

JV: Rudder 49-46

Freshman A: Rudder 64-29

Freshman B: Rudder 39-23