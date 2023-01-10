Rudder boys basketball team pulls away from College Station in 69-60 win

Late drama proved to be no sweat for the Rudder boys basketball team on Tuesday night.

The Rangers halted a College Station comeback attempt and made key free throws in the final two minutes to pull away with a 69-60 win over the Cougars in District 21-5A action at The Armory.

“Any win in this district’s good,” Rudder coach Mike Carrabine said. “We came out playing well to start the game, so that was certainly encouraging. I would feel better if we keep that same energy for 32 minutes. I tell them it’s like a television show. It’s not any longer. We do ask them to play hard, and they do play hard, and they certainly gave it all that they could, which is all that I can ask for.”

Rudder (21-4, 3-1) led by as many as 16 at 41-25 with 5:47 left in the third quarter after a layup from Kentun King, but the Cougars (15-10, 1-3) cut the Rangers’ lead to as little as four at 54-50 with 2:16 to play after Grayson Fowler made two free throws.

The Rangers raced back to a 10-point lead with 1:33 left after two quick layups and four free throws sandwiched around a College Station basket. From there, the Cougars could only pull within eight after Fowler, who led the team with 19 points, hit a 3-pointer with 43 seconds left.

The fourth quarter has been the Cougars’ staple all season long, College Station coach Jerron Reese said.

“The fight that these guys have played with all year long is encouraging,” Reese said. “It would be best to not dig ourselves a hole. It was the same thing when we came here last year in the first game of district. We dug ourselves a 14-, 15-point hole, similar story there. And I told them in the locker room at halftime, ‘Hey, we’ve been here before. We’ve just got to do a better job of taking care of the ball.’ Once we were able to get into a half-court set and execute some of our stuff and settle down, then we’d be OK.”

Kevin Holmes Jr. led the Rangers with 27 points, but his impact on defense was possibly even more critical for Rudder. Holmes said he liked how the Rangers played fast and active.

“We watched film, so we know they like to get to the middle and try to get shots,” Holmes said. “The way we practice defense, we don’t let nobody go to the middle, so we were really taking that away the whole game. It was working.”

Rudder led from start to finish as Holmes made a 3-pointer from the top of the key on the game’s first possession. King had 18 points and Jaquise Martin added eight.

For the Cougars, Willie Everline had 17 points.

In the second quarter, Rudder built a double-digit lead and maintained it for the remainder of the half to lead 37-23 at the break. The Rangers kept their pace in the third quarter and led by 15 going into the final frame.

Carrabine said the biggest factor in the first half was good ball pressure. He also pointed to the Rangers making key free throws down the stretch of the second half. In the fourth quarter, Rudder made 15 of 18 free throws and finished 25 of 32 overall.

“They didn’t get a whole bunch in the paint,” Carrabine said. “Kevin’s really good about helping from his man to block shots and whatnot. He altered several shots while they were trying to score in the paint. Kevin’s really long plus he can jump, so he does a good job.”

The Cougars made their run in the fourth quarter by scoring on seven of eight possessions, but that’s when the Rangers pulled away for good.

College Station, which has dropped three in a row in district play, will host Brenham at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

“We started the district 4-1 last year and didn’t get in [to the playoffs],” Reese said. “It’s a long road. Sitting at 1-3 now, every game is crucial. Every game is big, but it’s a tough district. I was talking with Coach Carrabine before the game, and it’s a really tough district where anything can happen on a night in, night out basis.”

Rudder will travel to Montgomery Lake Creek for a 6:30 p.m. Friday game with a chance to stay near the top of the district standings.

“Hopefully, we can build on it and get back on our win streak,” Holmes said. “We’ve been slacking a little bit, so we’ve got to get back on our game, and we’ve got another tough opponent on Friday.”

Rudder 69, College Station 60

COLLEGE STATION (15-10, 1-3) — Grayson Fowler 19, Willie Everline 17, Joey Toussaint 7, Bryce Garratt 6, Cody Dixon 4, David Toussaint 4, Jacob Larkin 2, Noah Nehring 2.

RUDDER (21-4, 3-1) — Kevin Holmes Jr. 27, Kentun King 18, Jaquise Martin 8, Landon Heslip 6, Randin Cooks 5, Trey Bradford 4, Brandon Cooks 2.

College Station;10;13;12;25;—;60

Rudder;17;20;11;21;—;69

JV: College Station 54-44

Freshman A: Rudder 48-46

Freshman B: College Station 30-28

Next: College Station hosts Brenham, Rudder at Montgomery Lake Creek, 6:30 p.m. Friday

