Rudder boys basketball team opens district with 63-36 victory over Brenham

The Rudder boys basketball team played a solid first half against Brenham on Friday night at The Armory but started the third quarter listless with five turnovers in the first few minutes.

“We gotta wake up! We gotta wake up!” bellowed Rudder coach Mike Carrabine from the bench.

The host Rangers woke up in a big way and cruised to a 63-36 victory in a District 21-5A opener. Rudder (16-1) closed the third quarter on a 16-2 run for a commanding 46-25 lead.

“I think the defense led to the offense. We were getting easy run-outs,” Carrabine said. “Daniel Price really ran the floor well, got some easy layups. If we run the floor, we’re pretty good, because people have to run with us and we’ve got pretty good quickness.”

None is quicker than senior guard Kentun King, who had a pair of fast-break layups in the final 30 seconds of the third quarter to cap a 10-0 surge. The 5-foot-6 sparkplug also scored off a steal.

“We started playing more as a team,” King said. “We made up our mind that we needed to pick up the energy and have more enthusiasm, and I wanted to get my team more involved.”

Price gave the whole building energy as the 5-11 senior came off the bench for a game-high 24 points. He entered the game late in the first quarter to put some life into a very sluggish start by hitting a pair of 3-pointers to give Rudder a 12-6 lead.

Price had the only bucket for Rudder in the first three minutes of the second half. He started the run that put the game away with back-to-back layups. He added an impressive touch putback by timing his jump just right among much taller players.

Price made 9 of 15 shots and added five rebounds. Senior Kevin Holmes chipped in with 13 points and eight rebounds. Senior Landon Heslip had nine rebounds.

It was Rudder’s 13th straight victory since a 20-point loss to ninth-ranked and unbeaten Lufkin.

“We haven’t played Villanova or Connecticut or anybody,” Carrabine said. “But I’ll take it. The kids are excited. They’re playing extremely hard, and I don’t expect us to play perfect all the time, but the kids are playing hard every game, and that can lead to good things as long as your kids are playing hard.”

Brenham played hard but never was in the game, making only 11 of 54 field goals with 21 turnovers.

“We were bad all the way around — shooting, ball handling, passing, defense,” Brenham coach Quintin Mason said. “There was nothing good about tonight’s game except that it ended.”

Brenham was coming off a 54-39 victory over rival Navasota. Shaun Ray, Josiah Ferguson and Kobe Mathis had combined for 41 points in that game, but they made just 6 of 31 of shots against Rudder.

Ray and Isaac Powell each had 13 points, and Ray had 12 rebounds.

After scoring only 12 points in the first half, Brenham scored 11 in the first four and half minutes of the second half. Ray had a three-point play, and Mathis hit the team’s lone 3-pointer during that stretch. Brenham seemed to get a spark from extending its zone defense, which slowed down Rudder until the Rangers started finding holes.

“I don’t know what the deal was at the start [of the third quarter]. It was really a slow start,” Carrabine said. “From the second half of the third quarter into the fourth quarter, we started playing like we have most of the year.”

Rudder 63, Brenham 36

(Numbers after names indicate field goals made, free throws made-attempted, fouls, points.)

BRENHAM (9-6, 1-0 in 21-5A) — Diego Estrada 0 0-0 1 0; Shaun Ray 4 5-5 2 13; Josiah Ferguson 0 0-0 2 0; Kobe Mathis 2 1-2 3 6; Issac Powell 4 5-7 1 13; Jamey Rogers 1 2-2 4 4; Latorey Hardman 0 0-0 1 0. TOTALS: 11 13-16 14 36

RUDDER (16-1, 1-0) — Kentun King 4 0-0 2 8; Daniel Price 9 3-4 1 24; Landon Heslip 2 0-0 2 6; Randon Cooks 2 0-0 2 5; Brandon Cooks 2 0-0 2 5; Trey Bradford 1 0-0 3 2; Kevin Holmes 5 3-4 1 13; Jaquise Martin 0 0-0 2 0; Dorian Augusta 0 0-0 1 0. TOTALS: 25 6-8 16 63.

Brenham;6;6;13;11;—36

Rudder;12;13;21;17;—63

Turnovers: Brenham 21 for 19 Rudder points; Rudder 19 for 8 Brenham points

Rebounds: Brenham 36 (Ray 12, Chris Gonzalez 7, Powell 5); Rudder 33 (Heslip 9, Holmes 8, King 5)

FG shooting: Brenham 11-54 (20.4%); Rudder 25-55 (45.5%)

3-point shooting: Brenham 1-13 (7.7%); Rudder 7-19 (36.8%)

JV: Brenham 59-49

Freshman A: Rudder 70-69

Freshman B: Rudder 47-33