The Montgomery Lake Creek boys basketball team used a late fourth-quarter rally to come away with a 55-48 win over the Rudder Rangers on Tuesday night in District 21-5A play at The Armory.

Rudder (28-5, 10-2) entered the game atop the district standings and riding an eight-game win streak. The Rangers hadn’t lost since Jan. 6, but Lake Creek (21-12, 6-6) used free throws to end their run.

“We sent them to the foul line all second half, and they made a lot of free throws, so credit to them,” Rudder head coach Mike Carrabine said. “That’s what we usually have done, but it worked in reserve today.”

The Rangers started the fourth quarter with a basket from Brandon Cooks off an assist by Kentun King to push their lead to 39-33. The Lions roared back to tie the game as they went on an 8-2 run with five of those eight points coming at the foul line.

Rudder’s Kevin Holmes scored with 5:50 left to give the Rangers the lead back, but the Lions followed with a 9-0 run to take control for good. The run was almost exclusively free throws beginning with Lake Creek getting into the bonus as Braedon Bigott was sent to the line. Bigott led Lake Creek in scoring with 17 points, including 11 fourth-quarter points — nine from the free-throw line.

Along with the free throws, second-chance points were also an issue for Rudder. The last basket of the 9-0 run came on an offensive rebound and putback by Lake Creek.

“Second-chance points killed us when we didn’t box out,” Carrabine said. “I knew it was going to be an extremely tough game, and it was. That team is hungry, trying to make the playoffs, and they did a good job. Good for them.”

The Rangers ended the Lake Creek run with free throws by Daniel Price to cut the Lions lead to five with 1:47 left. But with the Lions already in the double bonus, the Rangers had to be more careful on defense when trying to create turnovers, and Lake Creek seal the win at the foul line.

Holmes led Rudder in scoring with 21 points, and Landon Heslip had 13.

Lake Creek’s Jett Sutton added 11 points, and Aedan Lewis had nine.

With the Rudder loss and the rest of Tuesday’s action, the Rangers, A&M Consolidated and Magnolia West are all tied for first place in 21-5A. Each team has two regular season games left.

Consol will host Magnolia West at 6:30 p.m. Friday, while Rudder hosts Montgomery on Senior Night.

“We’ll see what we’re made out of,” Carrabine said. “I’m sure we got put down a notch, so we’ll see how we respond to that. I’m thinking that we will. We’ve responded all year in the few losses that we’ve had. I would anticipate us doing that again Friday night against another tough team trying to make the playoffs.”

Lake Creek 55, Rudder 48

RUDDER (28-5, 10-2) — Kentun King 2, Daniel Price 5, Landon Heslip 13, Randon Cooks 3, Brandon Cooks 2, Kevin Holmes 21, Jaquise Martin 2.

Lake Creek (21-12, 6-6) — Jett Sutton 11, Aedan Lewis 9, Trace Spencer 3, Landon Ware 1, Braedon Bigott 17, Seth Cantu 4, Cannon Wisenbaker 5, Thomas Bell 3, Sawyer Matchett 2.

Lake Creek;7;11;15;22;—;55

Rudder;14;8;15;11;—;48

JV: Lake Creek 67-34

Freshman: Lake Creek 75-30