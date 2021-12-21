 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Bryan Texas Utilities
Rudder boys basketball team loses road game in district play
0 comments

Rudder boys basketball team loses road game in district play

  • 0

MAGNOLIA — The Rudder boys basketball team fell to Magnolia West 74-65 on Tuesday in District 19-5A action. Kevin Holmes led the Rangers (7-7, 0-3) with 17 points. Rudder will play Mount Pleasant at 2 p.m. Monday in the Franklin tournament.

Magnolia West 74, Rudder 65

RUDDER (7-7, 0-3) — Kevin Holmes 17, Ethan Meaux 13, Landon Heslip 12, Jeremiah Johnson 9, Robert McGee 9, CJ Nash 5.

MAGNOLIA WEST (9-9, 2-2) — Jacob Homer 18, Brandon Beavers 16, Rustin Hernandez 11, Eli Portales 9, Xavier Portales 8, Janes Elkeangwr 6, Jaqueen Kimble 4, Brett Wright 3.

Rudder 9 13 22 21 — 65

Magnolia West 15 24 12 23 — 74

JV: Magnolia West won 51-50 (OT)

Freshman A: Rudder won 81-25

Freshman B: Rudder won 58-8

0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert