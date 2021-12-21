Rudder boys basketball team loses road game in district play

MAGNOLIA — The Rudder boys basketball team fell to Magnolia West 74-65 on Tuesday in District 19-5A action. Kevin Holmes led the Rangers (7-7, 0-3) with 17 points. Rudder will play Mount Pleasant at 2 p.m. Monday in the Franklin tournament.
Magnolia West 74, Rudder 65
RUDDER (7-7, 0-3) — Kevin Holmes 17, Ethan Meaux 13, Landon Heslip 12, Jeremiah Johnson 9, Robert McGee 9, CJ Nash 5.
MAGNOLIA WEST (9-9, 2-2) — Jacob Homer 18, Brandon Beavers 16, Rustin Hernandez 11, Eli Portales 9, Xavier Portales 8, Janes Elkeangwr 6, Jaqueen Kimble 4, Brett Wright 3.
Rudder 9 13 22 21 — 65
Magnolia West 15 24 12 23 — 74
JV: Magnolia West won 51-50 (OT)
Freshman A: Rudder won 81-25
Freshman B: Rudder won 58-8