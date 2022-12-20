 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rudder boys basketball team loses at Houston Memorial

HOUSTON — The Rudder boys basketball suffered just its second loss of the season Tuesday, falling to Houston Memorial 73-49.

Landon Heslip led the Rangers (16-2) with 20 points, while Randon Cooks had nine.

Rudder is off until Dec. 29 when the Rangers will face Houston Eisenhower (1 p.m.) and West Orange-Stark (4 p.m.) at the James Gamble Classic in Port Arthur.

Houston Memorial 73, Rudder 49

RUDDER (16-2) — Landon Heslip 20, Randon Cooks 9, Trey Bradford 7, Daniel Price 6, Caleb Craig 5, Jaquise Martin 2.

MEMORIAL (9-8) — Ethan Soares 22, Canon Ultis 11, Jack Irish 9, CJ Starghall 8, Kyle Siblink 8, Sean Rodrigues 6, Stefan Sabatelli 5, Owen Fleming 4.

Rudder;19;9;15;13;—;49

Memorial;18;23;14;18;—;73

JV: Memorial 50-35

Freshman A: Memorial 54-50

Freshman B: Memorial 47-38

Next: Rudder vs. Houston Eisenhower (1 p.m.) and West Orange-Stark (4 p.m.), James Gamble Classic, Port Arthur, Dec. 2

