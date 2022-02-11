Rudder boys basketball team loses at Brenham

BRENHAM — The Rudder boys basketball team lost to Brenham 69-57 on Friday in District 19-5A play. Kevin Holmes had 20 points for the Rangers (14-15, 4-10), while Landon Heslip had 12. Josh Ferguson led Brenham (12-22, 4-11) with 15 points. Rudder will play at Katy Paetow (26-5, 15-0) at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.