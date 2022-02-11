 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rudder boys basketball team loses at Brenham
BRENHAM — The Rudder boys basketball team lost to Brenham 69-57 on Friday in District 19-5A play. Kevin Holmes had 20 points for the Rangers (14-15, 4-10), while Landon Heslip had 12. Josh Ferguson led Brenham (12-22, 4-11) with 15 points. Rudder will play at Katy Paetow (26-5, 15-0) at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

Brenham 69, Rudder 57

RUDDER (14-15, 4-10) — Kevin Holmes 20, Landon Heslip 12, CJ Nash 11, Ryan Campbell 8, Ethan Meaux 4, TJ Greene 2.

BRENHAM (12-22, 4-11) — Josh Ferguson 15, Deante Franklin 12, Shawn Ray 11, Justin Garza 10, Evin Garrett 9, Kaden Watts 8, Dylan Jones 2.

Rudder;14;13;16;14;—;57

Brenham;14;14;24;17;—;69

JV: Brenham 61-22

Freshman: Rudder 71-36

Next: Rudder at Katy Paetow (26-5, 15-0), 12:30 p.m. Saturday

