GIDDINGS — Rudder’s Jaquise Martin set his feet to take a charge and got run over as the layup went in.

After a few hushed seconds in the gym, the referee pointed to Rudder’s basket and called the charge on the Austin LBJ player, giving the Rangers the ball back with 3:41 left and a 44-37 lead.

The Rangers displayed that type of all-out effort all game as they came away with a 57-53 win Thursday night in the area round of the Class 5A playoffs.

“It’s very gratifying as a coach that your kids came out ready to play and were going to leave it on the floor,” Rudder head coach Mike Carrabine said. “It was just enough tonight, and it gives us another chance to play next week, so we’re really excited.”

Clinging to a 33-27 lead heading into the fourth quarter, Rudder (32-5) had to grit its teeth for one last period. The Rangers had jumped out to a 12-4 lead at the end of first quarter, but the much-taller Jaguars (21-15) shook off the slow start and had been clawing back ever since.

And after trading dunks to start the fourth quarter, Rudder’s Kevin Holmes blocked an Austin LBJ shot, got the ball and took it the length of the floor for another dunk to give Rudder an eight-point lead.

It wasn’t the last time the Rangers needed defense to turn into offense.

“We didn’t always execute the way that we usually do,” Carrabine said of his team’s offensive performance. “We missed several layups and several free throws, but to me, no doubt the story of this game was our effort, our defensive effort. They didn’t get anything real easy. We got into them pretty good.”

With 5:38 remaining in the fourth quarter, Austin LBJ’s Letreveon McCutchin’s free throws trimmed Rudder’s lead to six at 39-33. Needing a basket, Brandon Cooks stole an errant Austin LBJ pass before tossing it to Randon Cooks for an easy basket. Rudder’s Daniel Price added to the lead with a layup and foul for a three-point play to put Rudder up 43-33.

The baskets by Randon Cooks and Price were among the few Rudder made in the fourth. The Rangers were in the double bonus by the 6:00 mark and got most of their points at the foul line from then on.

Most of those baskets came from Holmes, who led Rudder in the fourth with 17 points.

In the last 2:44, Holmes scored a combined 10 points off back-to-back dunks and free throws. His last point came with 5.4 seconds left as he hit a free throw to put Rudder up 57-50 before the Jaguars hit a 3-pointer as time expired.

Rudder will face the winner of Pflugerville Connally vs. Belton in the regional quarterfinals. The time and location will be announced later.

“It’s great,” Carrabine said of reaching the third round of the playoffs. “I think after tonight there’s 32 teams left. That’s pretty cool ... and we’ve had to tough out games where we didn’t play well offensively, but the constant thing there every night is how we’re going to play defensively. We preach that, and these kids don’t back down from anybody. I’ve got 5-5 guys guarding 6-5 guys, and they’re not backing down an inch. This is a really neat group.”

Rudder 57, Austin LBJ 53

RUDDER (32-5) — Kevin Holmes 28, Landon Heslip 9, Daniel Price 8, Randon Cooks 4, Trey Bradford 4, Jaquise Martin 4.

AUSTIN LBJ (21-15) — Noah Baker 12, Letrivian McCutheon 12, Malkeyse Harris 8 Jaquan McGee 6, Mikey Smithers 5, Clay Carter 4, James Stevenson 3, Jashaen Waters 3.

Rudder;12;8;13;24;—;57

Austin LBJ;4;13;10;26;—;53