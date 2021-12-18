Rudder boys basketball team grabs win over Waco

WACO — Kevin Holmes scored 17 points and the Rudder boys basketball team beat Waco 66-47 on Saturday in nonconference play.
Jeremiah Johnson added 13 points for the Rangers, followed by Landon Heslip and Robert McGee with 10 points a piece. Waco is now 3-12 on the season. Rudder (7-6) will travel to face Magnolia West (1-2) at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in District 19-5A play.
Rudder 66, Waco 47
RUDDER (7-6) -- Kevin Holmes 17, Jeremiah Johnson 13, Landon Heslip 10, Robert McGee 10, Wthan Meaux 7, Ty Mosley 6, Daniel Price 3.
WACO (3-12) -- Elijah Pullen 12, Josh Jenkins 10, Omarion Brooks 10, Avantre Jones 8, Jay Robinson 5, Tyler Black 2.
Rudder;14;20;15;17;--;66
Waco;6;11;11;20;--;47
JV: Waco 63-38
Freshman: Rudder 63-45