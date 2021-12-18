 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Bryan Texas Utilities
Rudder boys basketball team grabs win over Waco
0 comments

Rudder boys basketball team grabs win over Waco

  • 0

WACO — Kevin Holmes scored 17 points and the Rudder boys basketball team beat Waco 66-47 on Saturday in nonconference play.

Jeremiah Johnson added 13 points for the Rangers, followed by Landon Heslip and Robert McGee with 10 points a piece. Waco is now 3-12 on the season. Rudder (7-6) will travel to face Magnolia West (1-2) at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in District 19-5A play.

Rudder 66, Waco 47

RUDDER (7-6) -- Kevin Holmes 17, Jeremiah Johnson 13, Landon Heslip 10, Robert McGee 10, Wthan Meaux 7, Ty Mosley 6, Daniel Price 3.

WACO (3-12) -- Elijah Pullen 12, Josh Jenkins 10, Omarion Brooks 10, Avantre Jones 8, Jay Robinson 5, Tyler Black 2.

Rudder;14;20;15;17;--;66

Waco;6;11;11;20;--;47

JV: Waco 63-38

Freshman: Rudder 63-45

0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert