Rudder boys basketball team goes 1-1 on first day of Austin tournament
AUSTIN — The Rudder boys basketball team beat Bastrop Cedar Creek 79-56 and lost to Katy Cinco Ranch 64-54 on Thursday to open play at the Austin tournament.

Rudder’s Robert McGee had a game-high 22 points in the win over Cedar Creek, while Kevin Holmes led the Rangers (3-1) against Cinco Ranch with 21 points.

Rudder will continue tournament play Friday against Austin Crockett at 1 p.m. and Round Rock Westwood at 4 p.m.

Rudder 79, Bastrop Cedar Creek 56

RUDDER (3-0) — Robert McGee 22, Victor Great-Brazell 17, Jeremiah Johnson 15, Kevin Holmes 8, Ethan Meaux 6, Landon Heslip 4, CJ Nash 3, Darrius Tate’s 2, Ty Mosley 2.

CEDAR CREEK (1-2) — Kaleb Bunker 20, Robert Conrad 12, Micah McDonald 10, Jim Smith 8, Mason Merritt 6.

Rudder 19 18 26 16 — 79

Cedar Creek 5 21 16 14 — 56

Katy Cinco Ranch 64, Rudder 54

RUDDER (3-1) — Kevin Holmes 21, Robert McKee 14, Landon Heslip 12, Victor Grear-Brazzell 3, Ethan Meaux 2, Jeremiah Johnson 2.

CINCO RANCH (1-3) — Josh Lennon 17, Drew Joyce16, Derek Kollmeinsberger 10, Stanislaw Podskarbi 6, Jake Ryan 5, Hunter Belke 4.

Rudder 15 15 12 12 — 54

Cinco Ranch 10 18 19 17 — 64

