Rudder boys basketball team falls to Lufkin

LUFKIN — The Rudder boys basketball team stayed close in the first two quarters, but Lufkin used 25-point third quarter to take the lead for good and grab a 68-51 victory on Tuesday in nondistrict play.

The Rangers (5-4) were led by Kevin Holmes, who had 25 points, followed by London Heslip with 10. Jeremiah Johnson and Robert McGee each had six points, while Ethan Meaux had four. Kenny Walker led Lufkin (4-1) with 19 points and Carl Moddy and Jack Johnson added 14 and 11 points, respectively.

Rudder will host College Station in its District 19-5A opener at 6:30 p.m. Friday at The Armory. Lufkin’s JV team beat Rudder 52-26. Rudder’s freshman team won 46-44.