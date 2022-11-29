Rudder boys basketball team falls to Lufkin coached by former Brazos Valley standout

The Rudder Rangers boys basketball team leaned on defense to stay with 10th-ranked Lufkin early, but the Panthers had too much size, talent and experience.

Lufkin took control late in the first half en route to a 71-51 nondistrict victory in an entertaining matchup of 3-0 teams Tuesday night at The Armory.

The game was tied six times, the last at 16 when Lufkin’s Brandon Walker scored off an offensive rebound with 4 minutes, 7 seconds left in the first half. That triggered a 20-6 run to give the Panthers a 34-22 lead. Senior guard O’Ryan Hart hit a pair of 3-pointers during the run, one on a nice kick-out pass, but most of the damage was done inside as the 6-5 Walker had two driving layups to match a pair of scores off offensive rebounds.

Walker scored 10 of his 20 points in the second quarter against the smaller Rangers, who had only one player taller than 6-1. Walker, meanwhile, had support inside from 6-4 senior forward Elijah Moody and 6-5 post Tre’ Harris, while talented 6-6 freshman guard Austin Brown scored both inside and outside. The best thing Lufkin did late in the second quarter was not turn the ball over. It had turned the ball over six times in the previous eight minutes.

“Rudder does some things. They play extremely hard. They get after you,” Lufkin coach J.T. McManus said. “We finally adjusted to the tempo. We had the size advantage, so we tried to start going inside and quit relying on 3s. We got some easy looks, and the ball started going in, and we started playing with a little more confidence.”

Lufkin stayed hot to start the second half with Brown hitting a 3-pointer off an offensive rebound and Hart added a three-point play to push the Panthers’ lead to 42-25.

Rudder got back in the game with defense.

The Panthers had turnovers on four straight possessions, helping fuel a 13-0 Rudder run.

“That’s how we’re going to have to play,” Rudder coach Mike Carrabine said. “We’re just going to have to get after it, and we actually have pretty good quickness and just keep harassing the ballhandlers.”

Rudder senior guard Kentun King capped the run with a 3-pointer to cut Lufkin’s lead to 42-38 with 3:57 left in the third quarter. The feisty 5-6 King, who banked in a 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer to give the Rangers’ hope, had a game-high 21 points, but he didn’t score after pulling the Rangers within four.

“He plays his heart out,” Carrabine said. “He was cramping most of the fourth quarter.”

Moody answered King’s 3-pointer with one of his own that got a kind bounce off the rim. That sparked a 14-4 run that gave Lufkin a 54-42 lead at quarter’s end as the Panthers tightened up their ballhandling.

“We can’t stand prosperity so to speak,” McManus said. “Things start going our way, and we’ve got some talented kids, and they start trying to make the spectacular play instead of a basketball play.”

Rudder’s Brandon Cooks opened the fourth quarter with a layup off a pass from fellow sophomore Kwinton Wilson who are among eight sophomores on the team.

The Panthers put the game away with a 9-0 run with scores from three of the team’s eight seniors returning from a 35-5 team that reached the regional tournament last season for the first time since 1979.

Rudder played pretty solid defense for the most part, but couldn’t do much about Lufkin’s size. Kevin Holmes, Rudder’s inside threat at 6-5, was limited to 10 points as he had two or three defenders within a few feet of him every time he touched the ball

“They have some skilled players, too, who can shot the 3 and they have length and are big and strong,” Carrabine said. “They’re hard to deal with.”

Lufkin beat Rudder early last season 68-51.

“I knew they were going to be good,” Carrabine said.

Rudder hurt itself by hitting only 4 of 17 free throws, two of the misses on one-and-ones. Carrabine bemoaned the foul shooting but loved his team’s effort.

“We needed that [competition],” Carrabine said.

Lufkin felt the same way.

“This is our first true road game,” McManus said. “It was good. We had a freshman and two sophomores out there. It was good to get them baptized.”

McManus, who is in his 21st season with the Panthers, often during the game demonstrated to his players what they should be doing, much to the delight of a contingent of longtime friends who came to watch the former A&M Consolidated and Bryan guard.

Lufkin 71, Rudder 51

(Numbers after names indicate field goals made, free throws made-attempted, fouls, points.)

LUFKIN (4-0) — Camri Taylor 0 0-0 1 0; Austin Brown 5 3-3 2 15; Elijah Moody 6 0-0 3 13; O’Ryan Hart 4 1-1 1 11; Da’Lynn Newman 0 2-5 1 2; Cameron Lister 1 0-0 0 2; Malcolm Deason 1 0-0 1 2; Marcellus Parks 1 0-0 0 2; Brandon Walker 10 0-3 3 20; Tre’ Harris 2 0-0 5 4. TOTALS: 30 6-12 17 71.

RUDDER (3-1) — Kentun King 8 2-4 1 21; Daniel Price 4 0-0 1 8; Landon Heslip 0 0-0 5 0; Randon Cooks 1 0-0 1 2; Brandon Cooks 3 0-2 4 6; Trey Bradford 2 0-3 0 4; Kwinton Wilson 0 0-0 1 0; Kevin Holmes 4 2-8 4 10. TOTALS: 22 4-17 17 51.

Lufkin;10;24;20;17;—71

Rudder;10;15;17;9;—51

JV: Lufkin 77-33

Freshman A: Lufkin 54-35

Freshman B: Lufkin 60-32