 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rudder boys basketball team earns first district win
0 comments

Rudder boys basketball team earns first district win

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Rudder boys basketball team beat Magnolia 66-46 on Friday at the Armory for its first win in District 19-5A play this season.

Jeremiah Johnson led the Rangers (11-8, 1-3) with 20 points, while Kevin Holmes scored 13 and Robert McGee 11.

Rudder will continue district play at Waller at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. Waller is 0-3 in district.

Rudder 66, Magnolia 46

MAGNOLIA (3-17, 0-5) — Austin Murski 11, Tyler Podhaisky 9, Cason Carlson 6, Alex Thomas 5, Dustin Lindvall 4, Chase Taylor 4, Jordan Chavez 3, Jayden Chavez 2, Greyson Morgan 2.

RUDDER (11-8, 1-3) — Jeremiah Johnson 20, Kevin Holmes 13, Robert McGee 11, Landon Helsip 6, Zach Williams 5, CJ Nash 4, Daniel Price 3, Ethan Meaux 2, TJ Greene 2.

Magnolia 8 2 12 24 — 46

Rudder 9 19 18 20 — 66

JV: Magnolia won 58-25

Freshman A: Rudder won 65-45

Freshman B: Rudder won 54-49

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Are things looking up for the Knicks?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert