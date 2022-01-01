Rudder boys basketball team earns first district win

The Rudder boys basketball team beat Magnolia 66-46 on Friday at the Armory for its first win in District 19-5A play this season.
Jeremiah Johnson led the Rangers (11-8, 1-3) with 20 points, while Kevin Holmes scored 13 and Robert McGee 11.
Rudder will continue district play at Waller at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. Waller is 0-3 in district.
Rudder 66, Magnolia 46
MAGNOLIA (3-17, 0-5) — Austin Murski 11, Tyler Podhaisky 9, Cason Carlson 6, Alex Thomas 5, Dustin Lindvall 4, Chase Taylor 4, Jordan Chavez 3, Jayden Chavez 2, Greyson Morgan 2.
RUDDER (11-8, 1-3) — Jeremiah Johnson 20, Kevin Holmes 13, Robert McGee 11, Landon Helsip 6, Zach Williams 5, CJ Nash 4, Daniel Price 3, Ethan Meaux 2, TJ Greene 2.
Magnolia 8 2 12 24 — 46
Rudder 9 19 18 20 — 66
JV: Magnolia won 58-25
Freshman A: Rudder won 65-45
Freshman B: Rudder won 54-49