Rudder boys basketball team drops tournament finale in Austin

AUSTIN — Rudder’s Kevin Holmes scored 20 points, and Robert McGee added 12, but Burnet used a solid fourth-quarter to hold off the Rangers 66-55 to end play at the Austin tournament. Rudder (4-3) will host Elgin in nondistrict play at 1 p.m. Tuesday at The Armory.
Burnet 66, Rudder 55
Austin Tournament
RUDDER (4-3) — Kevin Holmes 20, Robert McGee 12, Landon Heslip 10, Ty Mosley 6, Etahn Meaux 3, Darrius Tates 3, Jeremiah Johnson 1.
BURNET (3-4) — Bobby Dawes 21, Liam Murohy 20, Ronald Syphrett 8, Hank Bennett 8, Gene Jones 6, Luke Lucky 3.
Rudder 12 17 15 11 — 55
Burnet 21 14 15 16 — 66
Next: Rudder hosts Elgin, 1 p.m. Tuesday.