Rudder boys basketball team drops 19-5A game at No. 8 Katy Paetow

KATY — The Rudder boys basketball team lost to No. 8 Katy Paetow 76-41 on Saturday in District 19-5A play. Daniel Price, Zach Williams and Kevin Holmes each scored eight points to lead the Rangers (14-16, 4-11). Trevor Frank had 16 points to lead Paetow (27-5, 16-0). Rudder will end its season at Katy Jordan (20-10, 11-4) at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.