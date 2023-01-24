 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rudder boys basketball team defeats Brenham 66-53 on road

  • 0

BRENHAM — Kevin Holmes scored 24 points, and Landon Heslip had 21 to lead the Rudder boys basketball team past Brenham 66-53 on Tuesday night in District 21-5A play.

Shaun Ray led Brenham (12-15, 0-8) with 12 points.

The Rangers will host Magnolia at 6:30 p.m. Friday at The Armory.

Courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics.

Rudder 66, Brenham 53

RUDDER (25-4, 7-1) — Kevin Holmes 24, Landon Heslip 21, Kentun King 11, Jaquise Martin 6, Daniel Price 4.

BRENHAM (12-15, 0-8) — Shaun Ray 12, Josiah Ferguson 10 LaTorey Hardeman 8, Isaac Powell 7, Elijah Ferguson 6, Kobe Mathis 6, Chris Honzalez 4.

Rudder    19 14 17 16 — 66

Brenham 12 18   8 15 — 53

People are also reading…

JV: Brenham 58-55

Freshman A: Brenham 59-49

Freshman B: Rudder 56-42

Next: Rudder hosts Magnolia, 6:30 p.m. Friday

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The Joni Taylor Radio Show: Episode 6

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert