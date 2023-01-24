Rudder boys basketball team defeats Brenham 66-53 on road

BRENHAM — Kevin Holmes scored 24 points, and Landon Heslip had 21 to lead the Rudder boys basketball team past Brenham 66-53 on Tuesday night in District 21-5A play.
Shaun Ray led Brenham (12-15, 0-8) with 12 points.
The Rangers will host Magnolia at 6:30 p.m. Friday at The Armory.
Rudder 66, Brenham 53
RUDDER (25-4, 7-1) — Kevin Holmes 24, Landon Heslip 21, Kentun King 11, Jaquise Martin 6, Daniel Price 4.
BRENHAM (12-15, 0-8) — Shaun Ray 12, Josiah Ferguson 10 LaTorey Hardeman 8, Isaac Powell 7, Elijah Ferguson 6, Kobe Mathis 6, Chris Honzalez 4.
Rudder 19 14 17 16 — 66
Brenham 12 18 8 15 — 53
JV: Brenham 58-55
Freshman A: Brenham 59-49
Freshman B: Rudder 56-42
Next: Rudder hosts Magnolia, 6:30 p.m. Friday