Rudder boys basketball team cruises to 19-5A road victory

WALLER — The Rudder boys basketball team won its second straight in District 19-5A play Tuesday, beating Waller 71-49.
Kevin Holmes led Rudder (12-8, 2-3) with 24 points, and Landon Heslip had 13.
The Rangers will host A&M Consolidated at 6:30 p.m. Friday at The Armory.
Rudder 71, Waller 49
RUDDER (12-8, 2-3) — Kevin Homes 24, Landon Heslip 13, Daniel Price 9, Ethan Meaux 9, Robert McGee 8, Zach Williams 4, CJ Nash 4.
WALLER (2-15, 0-4) — Christian Smith 18, Kenneth Watson 10, Efrem Del Rosario 8, Quinton Wood 7, Braden Lee 2, Randon Hutchinson 2.
Rudder 21 19 21 10 — 71
Waller 14 16 11 8 — 49
JV: Rudder won 40-38
Freshman: Rudder won 52-32
Next: Rudder hosts A&M Consolidated, 6:30 p.m. Friday