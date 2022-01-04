 Skip to main content
Rudder boys basketball team cruises to 19-5A road victory
WALLER — The Rudder boys basketball team won its second straight in District 19-5A play Tuesday, beating Waller 71-49.

Kevin Holmes led Rudder (12-8, 2-3) with 24 points, and Landon Heslip had 13.

The Rangers will host A&M Consolidated at 6:30 p.m. Friday at The Armory.

Rudder 71, Waller 49

RUDDER (12-8, 2-3) — Kevin Homes 24, Landon Heslip 13, Daniel Price 9, Ethan Meaux 9, Robert McGee 8, Zach Williams 4, CJ Nash 4.

WALLER (2-15, 0-4) — Christian Smith 18, Kenneth Watson 10, Efrem Del Rosario 8, Quinton Wood 7, Braden Lee 2, Randon Hutchinson 2.

Rudder 21 19 21 10 — 71

Waller 14 16 11 8 — 49

JV: Rudder won 40-38

Freshman: Rudder won 52-32

Next: Rudder hosts A&M Consolidated, 6:30 p.m. Friday

