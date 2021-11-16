 Skip to main content
Rudder boys basketball team cruises past North Forest
HOUSTON — The Rudder boys basketball team used a 30-point first quarter to set the tone for a 71-34 victory over Houston North Forest in nondistrict play Tuesday.

Robert McGee and CJ Nash each scored 13 points for Rudder (2-0), while Kevin Holmes and Victor Grear-Brazell each scored nine. Jeremiah Johnson scored eight points. Darrius Tates scored six, Ty Mosley five, Daniel Price four and Landon Heslip and Ethan Meaux scored two each.

Rudder won the freshman game 82-39.

The Rangers will open play in the Austin tournament Thursday against Bastrop Cedar Creek at 1 p.m. and Katy Cinco Ranch at 5 p.m.

