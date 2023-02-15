MAGNOLIA — The Rudder boys basketball team clinched a share of the District 21-5A championship with a 65-56 victory over Magnolia West on Tuesday night.
Kevin Holmes scored 29 points for Rudder (30-5, 12-2), whle Daniel Price had 10.
Brandon Taylor led Magnolia West (19-8, 10-4) with 13 points.
The Rangers will open the Class 5A playoffs on Monday or Tuesday with details to be announced later this week.
Rudder 65, Magnolia West 56
RUDDER (30-5, 12-2) — Kevin Holmes 29, Daniel Price 10, Landon Heslip 9, Brandon Cooks 5, Kentun King 5, Randon Cooks 3, Trey Bradford 3, Jaquise Martin 2.
MAGNOLIA WEST (19-8, 10-4) — Brandon Taylor 13, Eli Portales 12, Brandon Beavers 9, James Ellwanger 9, Xavier Portales 4, John Coleman 3, Parker Smith 3, Brett Wright 3.
Rudder 17 17 20 11 — 65
Magnolia West 15 23 4 14 — 56
JV: Magnolia West 64-40
Freshman: Rudder 57-44