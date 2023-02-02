In the battle for sole possession of first place in District 21-5A, the Rudder Rangers boys basketball team triumphed over A&M Consolidated 68-58 on Thursday at Tiger Gym.

With four games left in the district, Rudder (27-4, 9-1) is in the driver’s seat for the district championship. The win combined with the rest of Thursday’s district results guaranteed Rudder at least a playoff spot.

“It feels amazing,” Rudder forward Kevin Holmes said when asked about taking over first place in 21-5A. “We love the feeling. We’re going to try and keep up the winning, and hopefully that’s what we do.”

The win was Rudder’s first victory on the road against the Tigers (20-8, 8-2) in at least six seasons, according to Rudder head coach Mike Carrabine.

It wasn’t easy though as the Rangers trailed 42-39 going into the fourth quarter. Consol guards Adam Jackson and Kaden Lewis led the Tigers in the third quarter with six points each as they outscored the Rangers 17-11 in the period.

Carrabine said he didn’t need to deliver a big speech to rally the team heading into the final period but just told the Rangers to execute and be aggressive when going to the basket. It worked as the Rangers opened the fourth on a 14-0 run that lasted until the 4:36 mark.

Guard Landon Heslip started the run with a 3-pointer to tie the score at 42. Heslip’s play was crucial throughout the game but especially during the late run as he scored seven of the 14 points.

“Landon’s really come into his own the last eight games or so where he’s shot extremely well, and he hasn’t forced things,” Carrabine said. “So when he made that open 3, that was a fantastic shot. Then he was 4 for 4 down the stretch on free throws. All of them pretty much hit free throws down the stretch, so that was good.”

Holmes led Rudder with 24 points, while Heslip finished with 22 and Jaquise Martin had 10.

Down 11 following the run by Rudder, Consol attempted to rally for a comeback, but the closest the Tigers got was when they went on a 6-0 run in the final minute. A 3-pointer by Jackson and back-to-back baskets by forward AJ Daily and guard Justin Gooden cut Rudder’s lead to eight with 42 seconds left.

Heslip and Holmes then delivered on the next two possessions with free throws as the Rangers dribbled out the last nine seconds of the game clock.

“Each game is a learning experience, and you learn from this game,” Consol head coach Andrew Daily said. “We learn from the mistakes, the positive. I will say they did a great job of trying to encourage and motivate one another, not get down on each other. I think this will be a great learning experience for us for the reminder of the season.”

For both teams, there won’t be much time to reflect on the result as they return to action on Friday. Thursday’s game was originally scheduled for Tuesday but due to inclement weather was postponed and rescheduled for Thursday.

“These aren’t 61-year-old men like me,” Carrabine said of the quick turnaround. “They can bounce back pretty quick. I think that we’ll be ready to play. We’ll go through some things in our athletics period tomorrow, and we’ll be ready to go by the time 6:30 gets here.”

Rudder travels to take on College Station at 6:30 p.m. Friday, while Consol hits the road to take on Montgomery Lake Creek at the same time.

Rudder 68, A&M Consolidated 58

RUDDER (27-4, 9-1) — Daniel Price 4, Landon Heslip 22, Brandon Cooks 3, Trey Bradford 5, Kevin Holmes 24, Jaquise Martin 10.

CONSOL (20-8, 8-2) —Kaden Lewis 17, Jaimeon Chambers 2, Zaylan Duren 1, Adam Jackson 8, Justin Gooden 16, AJ Daily 6, Caden Young 2, Zauntavion Jessie 6.

Rudder;14;14;11;29;—;68

Consol;10;15;17;16;—;48

GALLERY: HS Boys Basketball - A&M Consolidated vs Rudder