Rudder boys basketball game with Katy Jordan postponed

Friday’s game between the Rudder and Katy Jordan boys basketball teams at The Armory was postponed. It will be rescheduled at a later date.
The class of 2022 raised the bar for the 24th annual All-Brazos Valley Volleyball Team. Sixteen seniors make up more than half of this year’s …
The A&M Consolidated boys basketball team is a big proponent of second chances, especially when they lead to wins.
Bastrop ISD announced Thursday it has hired Brenham football coach Eliot Allen to be its new director of athletics. He will begin his new posi…
A second-half, 3-point shooting spark off the hands of Sarah Hathorn and Claire Sisco helped complete the A&M Consolidated girls basketbal…
As a four-year starter and the second-leading scorer for the A&M Consolidated girls basketball team, Claire Sisco is a cornerstone of the …
Former College Station football player Brandon Joseph is transferring from Northwestern to Notre Dame, he announced Saturday on Twitter.
Shaley Lewis scored three goals, and Sarah Del Rio scored two to help lead the College Station girls soccer team past Rudder 8-0 on Tuesday in…
Ella Goodwin scored on an assist from Chloe Murr, and the A&M Consolidated girls soccer team made the goal count in a 1-0 victory over Mag…
The free-throw line hadn’t been too generous to the Rudder boys basketball team Tuesday night, but senior Kevin Holmes was able to knock down …
Robin Loopstra scored a pair of goals, and Kylie McRaven and Ellie Hagen each scored one to lead the College Station girls soccer team past Te…
