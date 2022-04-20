Rudder boys and girls gymnastic teams gear up for state meet

The Rudder boys and girls gymnastic teams have endured their fair share of challenges this season, but the Rangers hope to rise to the top this week at the 2022 Texas High School Gymnastics State Championships in Rockwall.

Both teams finished second at the Region II meet earlier this month with the top three teams and top 10 individuals in each event advancing to state, which starts Thursday and runs through Saturday.

“It’s always exciting to qualify to the state meet,” Rudder girls head coach Cali Currie said. “The girls particularly have had to work really hard to get back up to defending or repeating going to state, because there’s been several years that we had small teams and just weren’t cutting it. But we built our team back up, so it’s really nice.”

Rudder’s girls return to state after finishing ninth at last year’s meet and brings back top finishers sophomore Savannah Hall and junior Macy Fletcher. Hall and Fletcher have been leaders for the Lady Rangers, who lost three of their four seniors midway through the season. Rudder now has a younger squad with two juniors, two sophomores and two freshmen.

Despite the midseason roadblock, Rudder won its second straight district title on March 11 before finishing second at regionals with 222.95 points. Round Rock won the regional team title, and College Station came in third (219.5). The Lady Rangers are ranked eighth of the top 12 teams from the four regions.

“Because that challenge was set before them, this team stepped up,” Currie said. “That’s what I’m most proud of is being able to step up in the face of adversities coming along the way and losing some of our team members and taking that challenge and running with it.”

Currie said she expects Hall and Fletcher to place high in the all-around competition after alternating first-place finishes throughout the season.

Fletcher won the all-around title at regionals, while Hall took second. Other individual competitors include, Ellie Crouch (t-first beam, eight bars, 10th vault at regionals) and Abbey Ricks (seventh floor, eighth vault). Mabrie Chavez, Allison Pivonka and Meryiah Cigar also will be competing for Rudder.

“Comparatively to our region, we have some really strong competitors,” Currie said. “So I’m hoping that their season scores and where they’re ranked will help give them a boost and some confidence going in.”

On the boys side, Rudder placed second at regionals and is sending junior Jordan Giaton, sophomores Asher Rice and Ryan Sutts and freshman Elijah Acosta to the state meet.

“I’m really proud of my boys being able to qualify,” Rudder boys coach Omar Loya said. “That was our main goal was to get the team to state, and since we’re there, we might as well give a good competition. That’s what we’re preparing for, and we’re excited to get there.”

At regionals, Rice won the boys all-around title, while Giaton and Acosta finished eighth and 10th, respectively. Acosta also won the vault, and Sutts placed 10th on the pommel horse. Loya said Rice’s strength is the pommel horse, and he has a chance to place in the top 10 with another solid performance at state.

“If everybody does what they’re supposed to do, I’m going to be happy,” Loya said. “... But Asher’s routine and his ability, especially on pommel horse, [and] there’s other events like floor that he could make his way.

“I want to see every single one of my boys go out there and hit their routine and do the best that they can do.”

The teams headed to Rockwall in style with a school send-off Wednesday morning outside of their gym. Rudder did its final tuneup during Tuesday’s practice and visited the competition gym on Wednesday, which Loya said is crucial before the compulsory round Thursday.

“The floor is still 42 by 42 [feet] and the vault is still 82 feet,” Loya said. “It just looks different. That’s what [Wednesday] will be is to just to get them more mentally prepared than physically.”

