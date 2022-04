Rudder’s Felipe Gonzalez pitched a complete game, allowing just two hits while striking out six to help the Rangers beat Magnolia West 2-1 on Thursday in District 19-5A baseball play at Ranger Field.

Rudder’s Brayton Davis went 2 for 3. Tyler Triola had an RBI single, and Chris Willis knocked in Xavier Ramirez for the winning run on a sacrifice fly. Chris Benavidez and Austin Carpio also made run-saving catches in the outfield for the Rangers.