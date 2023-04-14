Rudder senior Tyler Triola threw a complete game, and freshman Jose Ponce hit a go-ahead home run in the fourth inning to help the Rangers beat College Station 2-1 on Friday in District 21-5A baseball action.

Rudder’s Austin Waskow drove in a run with a sacrifice fly in the first inning. Rudder (4-16, 1-9) also got good defensive plays from third baseman Austin Isom and shortstop Brady Bell.

Blake Jones hit a solo homer in the first inning for College Station (13-11, 4-6) and also pitched a complete game.