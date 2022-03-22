 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rudder baseball team adjusts weekly schedule

The Rudder baseball team rearranged its schedule for this week after postponing Tuesday’s game against Waller due to wet field conditions. Rudder will host Waller at 5 p.m. Wednesday, play at Waller at 7 p.m. Friday and play at Brenham at 2 p.m. Saturday. The JV games will be at Waller starting at 4:30 p.m. Thursday (two games) and against Brenham at Rudder at noon Saturday (one game).

