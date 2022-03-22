The Rudder baseball team rearranged its schedule for this week after postponing Tuesday’s game against Waller due to wet field conditions. Rudder will host Waller at 5 p.m. Wednesday, play at Waller at 7 p.m. Friday and play at Brenham at 2 p.m. Saturday. The JV games will be at Waller starting at 4:30 p.m. Thursday (two games) and against Brenham at Rudder at noon Saturday (one game).
Rudder baseball team adjusts weekly schedule
- EAGLE STAFF REPORT
