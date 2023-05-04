Rudder baseball coach Chase Sanford is leaving for the private sector, which will give him more time with his family along with financial stability.

Sanford will be working for a fundraising company, which will allow him to remain involved in athletics.

“It also gives me the flexibility to coach my own son,” Sanford said. “I’ve missed a lot in his first 10 years.”

Sanford’s son, Wyatt, is currently involved in Little League.

Sanford coached the Rangers from 2017-23, taking over for Matt Harbin who was hired at Little Elm.

Sanford was an assistant coach at Rudder for three years before being hired at Rosebud-Lott, leading it to the playoffs before returning to Rudder. Sanford also served as head coach at Poth and Iola.