Rudder seniors Landon Heslip and Kevin Holmes and A&M Consolidated senior Kaden Lewis made the Class 5A all-region team selections by the Texas High School Basketball Coaches Association.

The 6-foot-4 Holmes averaged 19.6 points, 10.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 2.0 steals per game. Heslip, a 5-11 point guard, averaged 12.5 points and 4.1 rebounds to make the 20-player all-region team. They helped the 33-6 Rangers share the District 21-5A title with Consol, reaching the regional tournament. The 5-11 Lewis helped the Tigers go 26-9.

College Station seniors Jaeden McMillin and Jayden Davenport earned Class 5A Region III honors for girls. McMillin averaged 17 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.2 steals, while Davenport averaged 10.8 points and 12.5 rebounds. They helped College Station win a fifth straight district title.

Other all-region picks for the boys included Franklin junior forward Devyn Hidrogo and Cameron senior guard JW Hollis in 3A; Centerville junior forward Wade Neyland, Mumford senior forward LeAnthony Dykes Jr., Hearne senior guard Jeremiah Gurode and Milano senior forward Jace Todd in 2A; and North Zulch senior guard Ali Sunny in Class A.

Other all-region picks for the girls were Madisonville senior point guard Kayla Dickey and junior forward KeMyreul Wheaton and Navasota junior shooting guard Bryanna Stokes in 4A; Anderson-Shiro junior point guard Zoe Hayes in 3A; Hearne senior center Antinajah Jackson and senior point guard Ciarrah Golden in 2A; and North Zulch junior point guard Sunny Alyesha in Class A.