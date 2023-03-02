NAVASOTA — Rockdale’s Mason Lillard and Brody Willard won the boys doubles title and teammates Yolianna Castillo and Julie Bartsch won the girls doubles title Wednesday at the Navasota Invitational.
Rudder’s Edwin Mendez/Darwin Mendez placed second and Alejandro Tirado/Landon Kleinecke third in boys doubles with Brazos Christian’s Tyler Burtin/Ryan Burtin fourth.
In girls doubles, Brazos Christian’s Reilly Hartis/Kendall Schulte were second followed by Navasota’s McKenzie Crawford/Kylie Ritter and Allen Academy’s Shelbi Belinowski/Brooklyn Byars.