 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rockdale volleyball beats Milano to start season

  • 0

Rockdale volleyball opened up its season with a win at home over Milano Tuesday night, 25-16, 25-15 and 25-7.

Rockdale was led by setter Yolianna Castillo who finished with a team-high 21 assists. Castillo also recorded two kills, two aces and seven digs.

Outside hitter Halle Jimenez tallied a team-high 13 digs, while also racking up six kills and one ace.

Middle hitter Julie Bartsch also stuffed the stat sheet as she finished with a team-high 10 kills and tallied 12 digs and one assist.

Rockdale’s junior varsity team lost in two sets to Milano by scores of 16-25 and 16-25. The Lady Tigers were led by Laylee Lankford (six points, one ace) and Alli Lay (14 points, five aces.)

The varsity team will take part in the Lady Rattler Invitational in Navasota on Thursday and Saturday.

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Allen's Funkhouser leads tournament

Allen's Funkhouser leads tournament

Allen Academy’s Jackson Funkhouser shot a 4-under-par 67 in the opening round to take the lead in the Boys 15-18 Division of the George Hannon…

Watch Now: Related Video

Serena Williams plans to retire after U.S. Open

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert