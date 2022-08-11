Rockdale volleyball beats Milano to start season

Rockdale volleyball opened up its season with a win at home over Milano Tuesday night, 25-16, 25-15 and 25-7.

Rockdale was led by setter Yolianna Castillo who finished with a team-high 21 assists. Castillo also recorded two kills, two aces and seven digs.

Outside hitter Halle Jimenez tallied a team-high 13 digs, while also racking up six kills and one ace.

Middle hitter Julie Bartsch also stuffed the stat sheet as she finished with a team-high 10 kills and tallied 12 digs and one assist.

Rockdale’s junior varsity team lost in two sets to Milano by scores of 16-25 and 16-25. The Lady Tigers were led by Laylee Lankford (six points, one ace) and Alli Lay (14 points, five aces.)

The varsity team will take part in the Lady Rattler Invitational in Navasota on Thursday and Saturday.