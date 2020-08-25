Rockdale, Franklin among Class 3A football teams ready to open season

Rockdale has one of the most senior heavy football teams in the Brazos Valley this season and is expected to be in the hunt for the District 11-3A Division I title. But for starters the Tigers want to get past a similar, veteran-led La Grange squad at 7:30 p.m. Friday to open the season in nondistrict play on the road.
Like many teams around the country, the Tigers had a unique start to the season, including no spring football, fall schedule changes and COVID-19 safety precautions changing the way they prepare for games. Rockdale head coach Jacob Campsey said the team is itching to get the season started and credits his players for not letting quarantine impede their preparation.
“We look better than we ever have,” Campsey said. “I think in the last five months with all the quarantine and stuff going on, it could’ve gone either way with some athletes, and they chose to continue to work and do the things that would allow us to be successful this year.”
La Grange gives Rockdale an early measuring stick. The teams haven’t met in at least seven years and are both coming off playoff seasons.
Ranked eighth in 3A Division I in the Harris Ratings, Rockdale returns several key players on offense, including quarterback Jace Robinson, receiver KeSean Raven and running back Cam’ron Valdez. Raven and Valdez, a four-star recruit, accounted for 37 touchdowns last season, while Robinson completed 119 of 202 passes for 2,324 yards.
Rockdale will be looking to step up its run game after having trouble in its scrimmage against Franklin last week, Campsey said. Similarly on the defensive side of the ball, the focus will be stopping La Grange on the ground. The Leopards’ senior D.J. Taylor, who compiled 766 yards on 96 carries last year, and junior Ryder Imhoff help fuel their rushing attack.
“We have to stop the run first and foremost,” Campsey said. “They have some really spectacular athletes that carry the ball for them, and they have a little bit of a different scheme than what we normally face, so certainly the key on defense is to make them throw the ball.
“Offensively, we have to run the ball better. In the scrimmage we didn’t run the ball very well, and I think we have to assert ourselves in the run game to set up our passing game.”
Campsey is in his first season as head coach after Jeff Miller took the athletic director and head coaching job at Cy-Fair. He inherited an experienced roster that already has shown some toughness to go with its veteran confidence.
“When you play Franklin, typically that’s a big, physical team that prides themselves in wearing you down and making you quit, and we never did that,” Campsey said. “Our defense played lights out. We gave up some yards, but we always made a stand when we needed to. It’ll be the same thing against La Grange. If we want to compete as hard as we can for four quarters and have a shot at being in the game at the end, we can’t have times where we don’t play hard or don’t do the right thing.”
Lions playing for new head coach
Franklin will face a familiar nondistrict opponent on Friday at Hedrick Field against Lorena.
Last year, Lorena and Franklin met in the second game of the season, but the Lions’ young squad struggled to get past the veteran Leopards, falling 42-21 before going on a five-game win streak. Lorena secured its win in the third quarter with three unanswered touchdowns.
Offensive coordinator-turned-head coach Mark Fannin, who is taking over for the retired Mike Hedrick, said it’s going to take a strong effort from his entire team to pull off a win Friday. After playing Rockdale last week, the Lions, now in 13-3A Division II, will be looking to lean on their defense, hoping to stop Lorena’s offense like it did Rockdale’s.
“On our defense, we’re preaching having a motor, obviously being tough and getting 11 hats to the ball on every play,” Fannin said. “I was very satisfied with how they came out and played last Thursday. They were flying around and having a good time, getting to the football and that was one thing that I was impressed with.”
Frankin is looking to build off its 7-4 season in 11-3A-I and is ranked seventh in its division in the Harris Ratings. The Lions return veteran leaders in linebacker Seth Spiller, offensive lineman Keegan Wilson and defensive lineman Ashton Ferguson. Other familiar faces include juniors Malcom Murphy and Bobby Washington.
Fannin said the team isn’t taking a game or practice for granted since the future of the season could change at any moment. That put the Lions’ focus solely on Lorena.
“It’s always good to start off the season with a win,” Fannin said. “I think it’s always important to get a win the first week to get your season kicked off, and that’s our plan.”
In other Class 3A matchups on Friday, Caldwell will host 2A-II Snook and Anderson-Shiro will host Wallis Brazos at 7 p.m. Cameron will travel to 4A-II Mexia and Lexington will host West at 7:30 p.m.
Sen. John Cornyn at BV Food Bank
Sen. John Cornyn at BV Food Bank
Sen. John Cornyn at BV Food Bank
Sen. John Cornyn at BV Food Bank
Sen. John Cornyn at BV Food Bank
Sen. John Cornyn at BV Food Bank
Sen. John Cornyn at BV Food Bank
Sen. John Cornyn at BV Food Bank
Sen. John Cornyn at BV Food Bank
Sen. John Cornyn at BV Food Bank
Sen. John Cornyn at BV Food Bank
Sen. John Cornyn at BV Food Bank
Sen. John Cornyn at BV Food Bank
Sen. John Cornyn at BV Food Bank
Sen. John Cornyn at BV Food Bank
Sen. John Cornyn at BV Food Bank
Sen. John Cornyn at BV Food Bank
Sen. John Cornyn at BV Food Bank
Sen. John Cornyn at BV Food Bank
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!