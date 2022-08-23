'Rock solid:' Gabby Baker the glue in Rudder's sweep of Waco

Gabby Baker did more than her part for Rudder’s volleyball team Tuesday night at The Armory.

In the Lady Rangers’ 25-13, 25-14, 25-14 sweep of Waco, head coach Jacky Pence called Rudder’s sophomore libero the unsung hero.

“I thought Gabby Baker was rock solid, and without her passing, none of those opportunities exist,” Pence said. “She was just like the glue tonight, just quietly rock solid.”

Baker finished with a team-high 16 digs. It was the lone stat that the libero recorded, but without Baker’s defensive performance, the Lady Rangers (18-4) might’ve had more trouble with the Lady Lions.

Rudder fell behind 4-1 in the first set. Two kills by senior middle blocker Allison Layton got the Lady Rangers back on track, and sophomore opposite hitter/middle blocker Kimora Maxey later tied the score at 5 with a kill. Rudder took a 6-5 lead on a Waco attack error and never looked back to claim the set and a 1-0 match lead.

Shaking off the slow start, Layton said Rudder fixed things by simply just working together.

“We were starting to do it more as a team,” Layton said. “And we were connecting better and talking more and getting louder, making sure that Reagan [Aponte] could hear us as we were going into approach and talking more in the back row.”

Rudder took advantage of more Waco mistakes in the second set and jumped to a 4-0 lead, building it to as much as 16-2 before the Lady Lions began clawing their way back in. Waco got to within 22-12, but Rudder held on for the set and 2-0 match lead.

Waco carried over some of its late second-set momentum and battled back and forth early in the third set with Rudder. Junior outside hitter Charity Rayford tallied a kill, and a block from Layton gave Rudder a 10-8 lead as the Lady Rangers began pulling away. Rudder claimed the set and match on another Waco attack error, this time a kill attempt that sailed long out of bounds as the Lady Rangers completed the sweep.

Maxey led the Lady Rangers in kills with 11, and Layton recorded 10.

“Both of them give us some size that we’ve never ever had here at Rudder,” Pence said. “We’re trying to get them the ball. They’re both being really productive offensively.”

Neeley Rutledge had seven kills and 13 digs for Rudder, while Londyn Singleton had seven kills and 11 digs. Aponte had seven kills and 32 assists, and Rayford had seven kills.

While Rudder rarely struggled Tuesday, Pence said her team’s intensity could have been better throughout the match.

“The intensity that we finished the weekend with was lacking tonight, so that was disappointing,” Pence said. “I think we really got caught up in the crowd, and that’s part of my job to prepare them better. We had a good crowd, good student-section tonight, so I think we kind of got more excited about that than just taking care of our regular jobs on the court. That’s on me, and we’ll address that going forward.”

NOTES — The Rudder JV improved to 4-0 with a 25-13, 25-4 win. Rudder’s freshman (2-1) also won 25-11, 25-14, while Rudder’s freshman Green (0-3) lost to Bremond 25-15, 25-20.