McDADE -- The Richards Lady Panther volleyball team swept the McDade Lady Bulldogs in District 26-2A play Tuesday night. Alayna Francis had eight kills and five aces and Cadence Nance added five kills and four aces for the Lady Panthers (12-10, 4-4). Francis also had nine kills and three blocks in last week’s loss to Round Top-Carmine, while Aaliyah O’Bryant and Nance each had five blocks.