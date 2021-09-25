Richards volleyball team gets past Snook in four sets

The Richards volleyball team beat Snook 25-22, 18-25, 25-20, 25-21 on Friday in District 26-2A play.
The Player of the Week nominees are selected by The Eagle sports staff and are based on coach submissions. Vote for your favorite player from …
Strength is essential for any lineman, but Rudder’s Jason Batiste has built his football career around it.
Here is The Eagle’s Week 4 Brazos Valley football honor roll.
For College Station’s Traylen Suel, preparation is key.
PALESTINE — Paxton Hancock ran for 159 yards and four touchdowns, including the game-winning score in overtime as the Tigers beat Palestine We…
There were many season firsts for the A&M Consolidated football team Friday night, and not the good kind. Among them were the Tigers givin…
12-6A: Temple Wildcats at Bryan Vikings, 7:30 p.m. Friday
The road to the high school football playoffs begins this week for much of the Brazos Valley as teams gear up for their district openers, incl…
The Armory was filled with smiling faces on Tuesday night as the Rudder volleyball team swept Waller 25-19, 25-23, 25-18 in District 19-5A play.
