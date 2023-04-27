Rudder senior Macy Fletcher admits that the Lady Rangers gymnastics team had doubts about getting to state this year, but they battled through injuries and a team member moving during the season to pull off the feat. The Lady Rangers will compete in the two-day state meet starting at 10 a.m. Friday at A&M Consolidated’s Tiger Gym. The meet will continue at 9 a.m. Saturday.

“Now that we’ve gotten this far and we know that we’re going to state together, it means a lot and we’re really excited to go,” Fletcher said. “And I’m glad I get to do it with them one last time.”

Rudder head coach Cali Currie said her focus earlier in the season was getting the Lady Rangers to the regional meet in one piece, so to speak.

The list of injuries Rudder suffered sounded more like a professional hockey team’s as the Lady Rangers dealt with a torn ACL, an ankle surgery, a tibia fracture and a couple thumb injuries.

Currie said at times this season Rudder had just three gymnasts available because of injuries, but the Lady Rangers were still able to come away with strong team performances using just the scores of their three healthy gymnasts.

“It’s just been like we’ve been punched and punched and punched all year long,” Currie said.

Heading into the state meet, Rudder is ranked sixth in the field with a score of 225.933, which comes from its three highest team scores this season. The top five teams include Rockwall, Trinity, San Angelo Central, Heath and L.D. Bell.

Leading the Rangers this season has been Fletcher and junior Savannah Hall. At the regional meet, Hall won the all-around with a two-day combined score of 77.9. Fletcher was right behind her in second at 75.75.

“[Hall] really pushes herself,” Fletcher said. “Whenever she fails on a skill, falls on a skill, she knows she needs to get back up and keep doing it until she’s consistent at it. She’s strong, and she’s confident, and she has great skills under her belt.”

The two gymnasts have had a bit of rivalry at times as they’re often competing for event titles or the all-around. Despite the back-and-forth, Hall says they use that competition to make each other better.

“Seeing [Fletcher] succeed ... it just makes me want to work harder, so I can get up there with her,” Hall said. “I feel like it goes the same for her. If she’s making a set on bars and I’m not, it makes me want to stay there and keep working, so I can get back up there with her.”

Rudder’s Eleanor Crouch and Allison Pivonka also stepped up and delivered at the regional meet as both rounded out the top 10 in the all-around. Crouch finished seventh (72.45) while Pivonka tied for ninth (71.45).

“I consider these girls like my sisters,” Fletcher said of the team. “Outside the gym as well.”

• NOTES — College Station’s Emily Thompson and Alyssa Fowler and Consol's Avri Ramos will compete as individuals in the girls meet. ... The Rudder boys team finished second at regionals to earn its state berth. The boys meet is scheduled for 4 p.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Saturday at Tiger Gym.