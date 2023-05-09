College Station’s Reese Dalton is right where she wants to be.

The junior has handled the ups and downs of varsity softball with the Lady Cougars over the last three seasons after almost not playing as a freshman. She says she felt a little burnt out with the sport and had stopped playing travel softball the summer before.

Teammates Brenna Pruitt, Bryce Clendenin and Kaitlyn Goggin helped convince her to give it another shot.

“A bunch of my friends were playing, and that was part of the reason,” Dalton said. “My dad also really encouraged me too because I think he knew I was starting to really like it again, so he encouraged me to start playing it again.”

That freshman season didn’t go exactly as she had planned as she suffered a concussion, then her sophomore year was all about having to “get back into it.” But after some early adjustments to a position change, everything has fallen into place for Dalton this season.

“After sophomore year, I really settled in and now everything’s perfect,” said Dalton, who moved from catcher to third base.

Dalton helped the Lady Cougars win two playoff series, and now they will face Georgetown in the Class 5A regional quarterfinals in Caldwell beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday. Game 2 in the best-of-3 series is set for 5 p.m. Friday with Game 3 to follow if necessary.

This season, Dalton is fourth on the team in batting average at .373. She’s powered her way to 38 hits, 23 RBIs and four home runs, the first dingers of her high school career.

“She’s one of those kids that’s just a really good high school softball player,” College Station head coach Vinnie Carreon said. “She loves being out there with her friends. She’s extremely coachable, works hard and really will do anything we ask her to do with a great attitude. You mix all those things together, you’re going to see some success.

“She’s continuing to grow every year. I wasn’t here her freshman year, but the growth she had last year as a sophomore and then kind of what you’re seeing now has been really exciting. You look forward to her finishing out this year and then kind of excited to see what happens her senior year.”

All that growth and success this season has come while Dalton has learned to handle a new spot on the diamond.

“I was really excited, but I was also super nervous because my freshman and sophomore year all I did was catch,” Dalton said of the move. “So I was really nervous because it’s very different, but I was really excited too.”

The biggest difference between the two positions for her was the uncertainty of the ball. As a catcher, she had a good idea where the softball was headed and what she had to do to catch it. Life on the hot corner isn’t so predictable.

“Whenever I’m at third base, you never know what is going to come at you ... a bunt or a really hard line drive,” Dalton said.

Dalton began making the position change before fall practices began but didn’t get to work out with the team, because she was playing volleyball. She credits her coaches and teammate Chloe Ream for helping her handle the new spot. Ream is the team’s primary catcher now, but both she and Dalton also play third base.

And after making a few snags in the infield during the preseason, Dalton was off to the races.

“I didn’t pick it up slow, but I didn’t pick it up fast either I feel like,” Dalton said. “I definitely got it down after probably a few of our preseason games. I think after that I was starting to get a lot more confident.”