WALLER — East Bernard’s Alexis Warncke showed why she’s considered one of the state’s best pitchers and pledged to Baylor during the first two games of the Brahmarettes’ Class 3A regional semifinal series against Franklin.

But with the season on the line, the Lady Lions showed why they’re one of the state’s best all-around teams.

Franklin rolled to a 9-1 victory over East Bernard in the deciding game of the series Saturday afternoon at Lady Bulldog Field. The third-ranked Lions (37-7) will play top-ranked Grandview (37-2) for the Region III crown next week as they attempt to return to the state tournament for the second straight year.

East Bernard had momentum heading into Game 3 in the best-of-3 series coming off a 6-0 victory Friday as Warncke struck out 11 and allowed just two hits. But it was all Franklin in the deciding game.

“It was just their mindset, just being in those games before with this group,” Franklin coach Jordan Lyle said. “It really wasn’t anything different. It was just buying into adjustments and putting them into action against a really good pitcher.”

Franklin simplified its approach, trusted each other and just played hard, Lyle said.

“They did an amazing job of that,” Lyle said.

Franklin had 10 hits with the top seven hitters all contributing.

“We’re extremely deep,” Lyle said. “We’re a complete team. It’s really cool to have. They compete every time they step on the field.”

Seventh-ranked East Bernard (32-7-1) was limited to two hits by Franklin’s Reese Cottrell.

“I wouldn’t trade the girl I have in the circle for anything,” Lyle said. “She just gets out there and competes. I know what I’m going to get every night, and that’s not something a lot of coaches can say about 16- and 17-year-olds.”

Cottrell struck out seven as the junior left-hander finished throwing every game in the series. She also helped offensively by driving in a run.

“She’s a great competitor,” Lyle said. “I just can’t say enough about her. Everybody looks to her. They have unbelievable confidence when she’s in the circle.”

Grandview defeated Orangefield 5-0 in a one-game playoff to reach next week’s regional final. Details on Franklin’s upcoming playoff matchup have yet to be announced.