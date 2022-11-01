Record-setting Psencik leads College Station volleyball team to sweep of Killeen Ellison

MEXIA — Avery Psencik and the College Station volleyball team overwhelmed the Killeen Ellison Lady Eagles in sweeping their Class 5A bi-district match 25-17, 25-15, 25-8 on Tuesday night at the Mexia High School Gymnasium.

With her first kill of the match, Psencik set the school’s season record for kills at 380, and she added nine more as the Lady Cougars (29-16) dominated play for the last two and a half sets.

The 5-foot-10 junior Psencik teamed up with 6-foot junior Addison Jennings, 6-1 junior Carson Thiebaud and 6-foot senior Riley Newton to control the net, but they didn’t get overworked because Killeen Ellison (27-16) had a devil of a time just returning serves. College Station junior Emily Huchingson had eight aces, and senior Ava Martindale added three.

Ellison didn’t return eight serves in the third set, with the match point coming fittingly on a serve by Martindale that the Lady Eagles couldn’t get over the net.

“We had a great serving game,” College Station coach Ashley Davis said. “Our game plan, we struck to it. We were disciplined in what we needed to do. We knew in certain areas they were more athletic than we were. They had high-flyers, but we also knew three emphatic points a game weren’t just going to kill us. We just had to stick to what we do well, which is play defense and serve tough.”

When Ellison was able to return a serve, it often led to a kill, many of them crowd-pleasers. Psencik had a couple massive blasts that luckily didn’t hit any defenders.

“I just really want to make my setter look good,” Psencik said. “She gives a perfect ball to me, and I’m like, all right, this is the one and if not, I just recycle it and hope to find the court.”

Ellison never led in the match. There were only four ties, half of them at 1-1. The first set was the most competitive. Ellison tied it at 7, but errors helped College Station regain a 10-8 lead. Serving and kills helped the Lady Cougars then build it to 19-11.

“I feel like we were really mentally prepared for this game, and we knew what it took to beat them,” Psencik said. “Ellison is very athletic, and they don’t let a lot of balls drop, so I think staying focused until the ball actually dropped really helped us. And our offense and defense was really on point. Our setters were just pushing balls out to the pins and mixing it up, and it was really unpredictable for the other team.”

College Station took an 8-1 lead in the second set with Huchingson and Martindale combining for four aces and Psencik knocking down a kill.

“Early in the season I put on them my expectations of what we wanted to do to teams, and putting them out of system was one of them, especially if they had some kids who could fly high,” said Davis, who is in her first season at College Station. “That was really kind of our game plan.”

The third set was a repeat of the second as College Station took a commanding 15-2 lead.

“It was more of a mental game for us,” Ellison coach Shirelee Givens said. “College Station is a fantastic team. We heard great things about them, and they played their butts off today, so congratulations to them.”

Ellison, which finished second in District 22-5A, used two kills by Iyahna Hibbler and one by Amyah Collins in the second set to pull within 15-9 and force Davis to take her only timeout of the match. College Station answered with kills by Psencik and Newton sandwiched by an Ellison error, and the Lady Cougars were in total control.

“Volleyball is a mental and physical game. I think it was more mental [for us],” Givens said. “But I’m very proud of the way the girls fought through that, because it’s hard. That’s really hard.”

College Station, the third-place finisher in 21-5A behind Brenham and Montgomery Lake Creek, was just as dominate when it came to digs. Martindale had 13 and Psencik 10. Blair Thiebaud, a 5-10 freshman, had 26 assists and five kills, and Martindale added four assists in all-around solid games.

“A balanced attack was our game plan, and I thought Blair Thiebaud did a great job of setting the offense and really moved it around,” Davis said. “It was really kind of an even night from everywhere.”

College Station (29-16) advances to play 23-5A championship Pflugerville Hendrickson, which advanced with a 25-12, 25-12, 25-19 victory over Liberal Arts & Science Academy.

OTHER RESULTS

Class 5A — Brenham def. Killeen Chaparral 25-15, 25-11, 25-13

Class 4A — Madisonville def. Carthage, 20-25, 25-20, 25-22, 25-23; Caldwell vs. Houston Worthing, late

Class 3A — Fairfield def. Rockdale 25-17, 25-12, 24-26, 25-22; Anderson-Shiro vs. Danbury, late; Franklin vs. Cameron, late

Class 2A — Iola def. Kerens, 25-9, 25-5, 25-3; Burton def. Holland, 25-15, 25-14, 25-17; Thrall def. Somerville, 25-16, 25-11, 25-9; Bremond def. Bosqueville, 25-18, 25-14, 25-16; Thorndale def. Milano 25-18, 25-7, 25-15; Centerville vs. Cayuga, late; Normangee def. Frankston 25-13, 25-27, 25-15, 25-10; Leon def. Cross Roads, 25-9, 25-8, 25-8; Granger def. Mumford 25-19, 25-21, 25-17