CALDWELL — Riseball, change-up.

College Station ace Gracie Ream used that simple, two-pitch combination to continue her playoff dominance in a 2-0, series-clinching win over Georgetown East View on Saturday afternoon in the Class 5A area softball playoffs.

Ream tied her school record of 16 strikeouts and allowed just two hits and four baserunners in the second game of the best-of-3 series.

In four postseason starts, Ream has 44 strikeouts in 24 scoreless innings. She’s allowed just two walks and four additional base runners in that span. Saturday’s win was College Station’s first non run-rule victory of the postseason.

“Classic Gracie,” College Station coach Vinnie Carreon said. “Hit her spots today, was able to mix in her change-up quite a bit which kept them off-balanced, and then just finished strong the way she does.”

College Station (26-9-1) advances to the regional quarterfinals for the third time in school history and first since 2019. The Lady Cougars will face sixth-ranked Georgetown next week with details yet to be announced.

Ream faced some heat in the top of the seventh trying to close out the series. East View’s Madison Rose belted a lead-off triple to the fence in center field, which brought the tying run to the plate for the Lady Patriots.

“[Rose] hit that ball square, and I was like, alright I’ll give her that, but all I was thinking was I’m not letting her score,” Ream said. “That’s the one thing I’m not doing. She cannot score.”

Ream struck out the next three batters to seal the series victory. Her final pitch of the game was a change-up that froze an East View batter for a called strike three.

“She’s just so locked in when she’s in the circle,” Carreon said of Ream. “Giving up that hit doesn’t faze her. Just go get the next one. She knew we had a couple run lead, and if that one scored we’re still up 2-1. She’s confident in herself. She knows she’s better than most of the batters she faces, so let’s get out there, get after it, throw strikes and feel good about it.”

College Station scored first in the bottom of the third when Bryce Clendenin pushed a two-out single over the second baseman’s head to bring home Gracie Ream from second base.

“The first two pitches were outside, so I thought she was going to go there again, and I told myself if it’s close you’ve got to throw your bat at it,” Clendenin said. “And luckily it went right over the second baseman’s head.”

The Lady Cougars pushed their lead to 2-0 in the fourth thanks to a pair of East View errors on one play. The Lady Patriots tried to double up the Lady Cougars on a lineout to shortstop, but the throw to first base got away and allowed runners on first and second to advance. A subsequent throw to second base also got away, and Reese Dalton was able to score from third.

“[East View starter Elena Aguilar] threw really well today,” Carreon said. “She’s heading to college next year, and she kept it away from us, kept it down. We threatened probably the first three or four innings but just couldn’t come up with the big two-out hit. ... The one we stole in the fourth was big when we put a little bit of pressure on them. They threw the ball around and we were able to take one.”

Now the Lady Cougars set their sights on Georgetown (33-4), which beat Magnolia 11-1 in a single-game area playoff Friday.

“They’re really good,” Carreon said. “We were able to have somebody come out and take a look at them yesterday. Pitcher’s really good. The shortstop’s extremely good. She’s going to Florida State. They’re just a great ball club, historically a good ball club. We’re going to have our work cut out for us, but we have a lot of confidence, so we’ll get after it this week and give them our best look.”

College Station 2, Georgetown East View 0

East View;000;000;0;—;0;2;3

College Station;001;100;x;—;2;5;0

W — Gracie Ream. L — Elena Aguilar.

Leading hitters: EAST VIEW — Madison Rose 1-3, 3B; Kendal Sanford 1-1. COLLEGE STATION — Bryce Clendenin 1-1, RBI; Mia Wiggins 1-2, 2B; Reese Dalton 1-3, R; Chloe Ream 1-4; Aubrey Litton 1-3.

Next: College Station vs. Georgetown, Class 5A regional quarterfinals (time, location TBA)