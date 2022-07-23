Ready to make a splash: Bryan water polo excited for inaugural season

Matthew Hutchinson never thought he would be involved with water polo again.

As a swimmer for Bryan High from 2013-17, water polo was just a sport that Hutchinson and some of his teammates picked up during the offseason for training purposes.

And when he graduated, the opportunities to keep playing water polo dried up.

“Unfortunately after high school, I wasn’t able to play anymore,” Hutchinson said. “Water polo’s just not a common sport at least in this area, so I wasn’t able to do anymore of that.”

That changes this fall as Hutchinson will return to the sport as the head coach of Bryan’s first water polo team. The 2022-23 school year will be the first season for water polo as a varsity sport following the University Interscholastic League’s approval in 2019.

“It’s pretty exciting to come back to water polo again,” Hutchinson said bluntly.

Not only will this be the first year for water polo at the high school level in Texas, but it also will be Hutchinson’s first time coaching the sport. It won’t be his first coaching job though as he has spent the last five years as a coach for the city of Bryan’s summer league swim team.

As a Bryan alum, Hutchinson has high expectations and can’t wait to get started next month.

“Pretty exciting,” Hutchinson said. “A little nerve-wracking, you know. Me personally, I have high expectations for it being my old school.”

Hutchinson had already planned on teaching at Bryan but with his swim background, the school offered him the head coaching job.

The decision was a no-brainer.

“I took it right away,” Hutchinson said. “I thought it’d be a good experience. And I know, it’s a small sport right now, so I’m hoping as someone whose had some prior experience in it, for the kids just starting out, it would be good experience for them.”

There is still a lot of work to be done before the season starts in August. Hutchinson is hopeful to have 10 players on both the girls and boys teams.

A couple players on Bryan’s swim team who have kept the offseason club going are interested in joining and Hutchinson also has heard from a couple other swimmers who are interested in trying the sport for the first time.

Hutchinson describes the sport as a mix between basketball and soccer. Each side of the pool has seven players, which includes a goalie.

The games start off with a swim-off for the ball and the team which gets the ball sets up in a formation and attempts to score. Like soccer, players can be called offsides and like some levels of basketball, there is a shot clock.

The game consists of four periods, each about 5-7 minutes in length. Players have to stay above the water, as does the the ball or it is an automatic turnover.

Officials, who can also call fouls, walk outside of the pool.

Currently, Bryan is the only Brazos Valley school with a team. The Vikings will play their home matches at the Bryan Aquatic Center. Hutchinson said the regular season will consist of eight games, one per weekend.

There is only one division with 32 districts. Bryan is in District 21 with Round Rock, Round Rock Westwood, Round Rock Cedar Ridge, Georgetown and Georgetown East View.

Teams can start playing games on Aug. 8. District play begins in October. Regionals are in mid-October. The state championships are scheduled for Oct. 27-28.