Rakia Lee keys early play in Rudder's 65-40 victory over Brenham

The depth led to fresh legs, helping Rudder play better defense, leading to several buckets off turnovers.

“We were just trying to figure out our defense,” Calhoun said. “We feed off that, so that’s what we’re trying to get going. I just think it worked for us tonight.”

Rudder took advantage of Brenham being without senior shooter Alexis Thomas who was injured in the last game.

“We’ve taken a step back, trying to find our bearings again,” third-year coach Quentin Morgan said.

The Cubettes, who finished last in 19-5A last season, had made progress in nondistrict, benefitting from all the younger players Morgan used last season.

“They were starting to grow up a little bit,” said Morgan, adding that Thomas’ absence put a lot of pressure on the other two guards.

Junior guard Arianah Lewis led Brenham with 13 points. Stringfellow added 8.

“We came out sluggishly and missed a ton of layups,” Morgan said.

Rudder outscored Brenham by only a point in the second half.

“Brenham did a good job of containing us to where we had to learn to adjust,” Calhoun said.