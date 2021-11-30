Rakia Lee keys early play in Rudder's 65-40 victory over Brenham

Rudder senior guard Rakia Lee keyed a pair of early runs that propelled the Lady Rangers to a 65-40 victory over the Brenham Cubettes in the District 19-5A opener Tuesday night at The Armory.
Lee scored 13 of her game-high 23 points in the first half as the Lady Rangers (3-6, 1-0) built an insurmountable 39-15 lead. Lee hit a 3-pointer and an 8-footer as Rudder bolted to a 15-2 lead.
Brenham (6-4, 0-1) got a spark from junior guard Ka’mya Stringfellow who scored back-to-back buckets to cut Rudder’s lead to 17-7 but Lee came up with a steal to power a 13-2 run. Forward Paris Mitchell scored off an offensive rebound and added a fastbreak basket with Lee getting the assist. Asani McGee hit a 3-pointer off an inbounds play and Lee capped the spurt with a breakaway layup to make it 30-9 with 2 minutes, 30 seconds left in the half.
Rudder had fresher legs during the run because head coach Karla Calhoun brought in five new players after Brenham cut the lead to 10. Rudder’s rotation includes a trio of freshmen in guard Alaina Hill, post Aalaya Jones and Mitchell.
“We have returners, but at the same time, we have a lot of new people who bring some good stuff to us,” the first-year coach said. “We’re just finding the chemistry. We’re a brand new team, everybody is still slowly, but surely figuring each other out.”
The depth led to fresh legs, helping Rudder play better defense, leading to several buckets off turnovers.
“We were just trying to figure out our defense,” Calhoun said. “We feed off that, so that’s what we’re trying to get going. I just think it worked for us tonight.”
Rudder took advantage of Brenham being without senior shooter Alexis Thomas who was injured in the last game.
“We’ve taken a step back, trying to find our bearings again,” third-year coach Quentin Morgan said.
The Cubettes, who finished last in 19-5A last season, had made progress in nondistrict, benefitting from all the younger players Morgan used last season.
“They were starting to grow up a little bit,” said Morgan, adding that Thomas’ absence put a lot of pressure on the other two guards.
Junior guard Arianah Lewis led Brenham with 13 points. Stringfellow added 8.
“We came out sluggishly and missed a ton of layups,” Morgan said.
Rudder outscored Brenham by only a point in the second half.
“Brenham did a good job of containing us to where we had to learn to adjust,” Calhoun said.
Rudder had a trio of players score in double figures. McGee, another returning starter, had 17 points and Mitchell had 10.
Rudder 65, Brenham 40
Numbers after name are field goals, free throw made-attempted, fouls and points
BRENHAM (6-4, 0-1) – Justis Scurry 1 0-0 0 2; Ka’Mya Stringfellow 4 0-0 1 8; Halle Schell 3 0-2 4 7; Nicole Tarver 0 3-4 0 3; Kiana McDonald 0 0-0 1 0; Ariannah Lewis 5 2-6 0 13; Malyiah Ausby 1 0-0 2 2; Jasmine Lowery 0 0-2 1 0; Ta’Niyah Walker 1 1-2 3 3; Jayla Breedlove 0 2-2 1 2. Totals: 15 8-18 13 40.
RUDDER (3-6, 1-0) – Rakia Lee 9 4-9 2 23; Alaina Hill 2 1-3 1 5; Asani McGee 7 2-4 1 17; Antonaja Doughty 0 0-0 1 0; Darriah Chatham 0 0-0 3 0; Tyara Webber 2 2-2 0 6; Cameron Richards 1 0-0 2 3; Mia Dorsey 0 0-0 3 0;Paris Mitchell 5 0-2 1 10; Aalaya Jones 0 1-1 3 1. Totals: 26 9-20 15 65.
Brenham;3;12;14;11;—;40
Rudder;15;24;14;12;—;65